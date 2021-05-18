Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Michele Mailhot

Maine DOE team member Michele Mailhot is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Michele in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Penquis Regional Representative and Secondary Mathematics Specialist on the Secondary Education Integrated Instruction (SEII) Team which is part of the Standards and Instructional Support (SIS) Team in the Office of Learning Systems.

What do you like best about your job?

I love the variety of work I am able to engage in here at DOE which includes offering professional learning, technical support, and teacher leader development. I work closely with classroom teachers, administrators, superintendents, and various other stakeholders involving mathematics education. I also collaborate across multiple teams at DOE providing assistance with the state assessment, supporting identified schools, and identifying connections with Career and Technical Education (CTE). I enjoy honoring excellent mathematics teachers by co-coordinating the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program for Maine.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I knew by the time I was in middle school myself that I wanted to be a mathematics teacher. Math has opened so many doors for me, including opportunities to work with NASA, that I wanted to share this with others so doors could open for them as well! So when the opportunity came to work at the state level, I knew it was time to leave the classroom and reach a larger audience and share all the great things the mathematics can do.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy spending my time visiting with my kids and grandkids, as well as working in my gardens!