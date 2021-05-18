Van Buren Regional Technology Center Honors Alexis Violette as CTE Student of the Year

Mrs. Amy White, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director from Van Buren Regional Technology Center, is pleased to announced the selection of Alexis Violette as the Student of the Year for the 2020-2021 School Year.

Alexis is a student in the Machine Tool and Business programs at our school. Alexis has excellent attendance and is described by her teachers as an intelligent and exemplary student. She is not afraid to work outside her comfort zone, which is evident in her Machine Tool class.

Her Machine Tool teacher says “I strongly feel that no matter what task or skillset that I ask Alexis to attempt she will do so with such a tenacity that there is no doubt in my mind that she will complete it.”

Alexis works with extreme precision and does not hesitate to jump right into the task assigned in class and is always willing to lend a hand to her teachers or other students, often without even being asked. Alexis is known as one of the hardest working and most pleasant students in our center.

Congratulations, Alexis Violette! We are very proud of you!

