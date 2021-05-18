Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Toll PA X, LP to Restrict Route 63 (Welsh Road) for Utility Improvement in Lower Moreland Township

05/18/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Toll PA X, LP is planning a lane closure on Route 63 (Welsh Road) between Valley Road and Route 232 (Huntingdon Pike) in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, beginning Tuesday, June 1, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays and possibly Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, June 30.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 

Toll PA X, LP will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.  

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797 

 

# # #

