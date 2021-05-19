C Space Chooses Canvs AI to Automate Research Processes and Provide Efficiency Gains
C Space leverages Canvs AI to automate the discovery of new insights and drive more efficient and impactful customer experiences for their clients.MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today a partnership with C Space, the leading global customer agency. C Space will leverage the speed and nuanced analysis of unstructured data from Canvs AI to more efficiently and accurately provide insights to their customers on a human level.
C Space’s mission to deliver customer-inspired growth relies on the ability to keep a constant pulse on customer insights and make quick business decisions through the analysis of thousands of pieces of unstructured data. With this partnership, C Space researchers can now access the unparalleled richness of open-ended text without the labor-intensive work of selective hand-coding.
“The insights that C Space is able to derive using the Canvs platform are helping us to provide more value to our clients and work more efficiently,” said Polly MacIsaac, COO of C Space. “C Space is leveraging the data we now have at our fingertips to understand our clients’ customers on a deeper level, enabling us to move faster.”
Using Canvs’ proprietary algorithms powered by AI, NLP, and machine learning to understand the nuance of modern language, C Space researchers are able to rapidly derive insights about what really matters to customers, and translate it into winning strategies to effectively drive business growth for their companies.
“C Space is recognized as an innovative thought leader in humanizing business by connecting companies to what their customers really care about,” said Jared Feldman, CEO and Founder of Canvs. “By integrating Canvs AI throughout their organization, C Space can use near-instant insights to help the brands they work with understand what really matters to their customers, and use that knowledge to develop customer engagements that effectively drive business growth.”
Canvs and C Space are co-presenting a webinar, From Manual to Automated: How One Company is Incorporating AI to Overhaul Their Research Approach, on May 26 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The webinar will detail C Space’s innovative decision to use AI to increase efficiency while continuing to uncover the most critical insights necessary to make confident, data-driven business decisions. Learn more and register.
About C Space
C Space is a global customer agency. We create rapid customer insight and business change. We work with some of the world’s best known brands – like Walmart, Samsung, IKEA and more – to build customers into the ways companies work and deliver on “Customer Inspired Growth.” By building ongoing relationships with customers, our clients stay relevant, deliver better experiences, launch successful products, and build loyalty. We have 450 employees globally. We’re headquartered in Boston and London, but also have offices in New York, San Francisco, Japan and Mexico City. C Space is part of The Brand Consulting Group of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). To learn more, visit www.cspace.com.
About Canvs AI
Canvs AI is a customer insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Canvs is used by the entertainment industry, OTT providers, production companies, CPG, market research companies, and more to create research efficiency and leverage the power of emotion and behavior insights to grow their brands. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
Allison Butler
Canvs
marketing@canvs.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn