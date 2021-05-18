Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Watch: Gov. Cox discusses economic opportunity, COVID-19 response in Utah

May 18, 2021

CEDAR CITY (May 17, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox joined FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo to discuss Utah’s ranking as the state with best economic outlook for the 14th year in a row, its COVID-19 response and more.

“We lead the nation in upward mobility,” Gov. Cox said. “That means that if you’re born in poverty, it doesn’t mean you have to stay in poverty. We have this culture of lifting people and helping them achieve the American Dream. That’s what we need more of in this country.”

Watch the full clip here.

Watch: Gov. Cox discusses economic opportunity, COVID-19 response in Utah

