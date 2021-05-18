RD Industries Leverages NetSuite to Transform Business and Supply Chain Processes
RD Industry Leverages NetSuite to Transform Business and Supply Chain ProcessesOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to RD Industries on the recent successful implementation of the NetSuite ERP platform. RD Industries will leverage the new NetSuite ERP platform to improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve its customers.
RD Industries partnered with Meridian Business, LLC to provide expertise in project management, data migration, and NetSuite implementation. RD Industries replaced Macola with NetSuite to meet its unique business needs in the plastics fabrication industry. With NetSuite, RD Industries is managing complex business processes such as Customer interactions, Production Execution, Inventory Management, and Cost Accounting. RD Industries accounting team can now easily access accounting and financial reports that present the company's business performance in real-time.
About RD Industries
RD Industries (www.rdindustries.com) is a worldwide leader in plastic fabrication. RD Industries has been designing closed loop technology for over 35 years. A family-owned business headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, they are a global leader of closed loop technology for chemical containment and dispensing.
About Meridian Business, LLC
Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a NetSuite Partner, the mission of Meridian Business Services is to help businesses improve processes and grow through business application enhancements. Meridian is an extension of our client's advisory team to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation to transform businesses in a wide array of industries. Visit www.meridianbusiness.com to learn more.
Travis Schwartz
Meridian Business LLC
+1 402-201-3853
tschwartz@meridianbusiness.com
