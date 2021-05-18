Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,748 in the last 365 days.

RD Industries Leverages NetSuite to Transform Business and Supply Chain Processes

Meridian Business_logo

RD Industry Leverages NetSuite to Transform Business and Supply Chain Processes

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to RD Industries on the recent successful implementation of the NetSuite ERP platform. RD Industries will leverage the new NetSuite ERP platform to improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve its customers.

RD Industries partnered with Meridian Business, LLC to provide expertise in project management, data migration, and NetSuite implementation. RD Industries replaced Macola with NetSuite to meet its unique business needs in the plastics fabrication industry. With NetSuite, RD Industries is managing complex business processes such as Customer interactions, Production Execution, Inventory Management, and Cost Accounting. RD Industries accounting team can now easily access accounting and financial reports that present the company's business performance in real-time.

About RD Industries
RD Industries (www.rdindustries.com) is a worldwide leader in plastic fabrication. RD Industries has been designing closed loop technology for over 35 years. A family-owned business headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, they are a global leader of closed loop technology for chemical containment and dispensing.

About Meridian Business, LLC
Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a NetSuite Partner, the mission of Meridian Business Services is to help businesses improve processes and grow through business application enhancements. Meridian is an extension of our client's advisory team to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation to transform businesses in a wide array of industries. Visit www.meridianbusiness.com to learn more.

Travis Schwartz
Meridian Business LLC
+1 402-201-3853
tschwartz@meridianbusiness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

RD Industries Leverages NetSuite to Transform Business and Supply Chain Processes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.