When to target low-volume keywords

It is a common advice in the SEO world to go for the ‘low hanging fruit’. By arranging these terms, you can arrange for larger terms in the right way, at least that is the standard view.

Do you think this is true?

There may be some truth to this, but there are many reasons to target keywords with low search volume, whether your website is brand new or well-seasoned.

In this guide I will discuss why keywords with a low search volume are so important for SEO, and will show you how to find them.

Reasons to target low volume keywords

There are many scenarios where you want to target keywords with a low search volume. Let’s look at six of my main reasons.

1. If the purpose of the user is high

User intent refers to the reason why someone searches for a specific phrase on Google. For example, if someone is looking for the “best tennis shoes” versus “tennis shoes”, each of these keywords has a different meaning.

Someone who is looking for the best tennis shoes is probably looking for reviews on tennis shoes. If we insert it into Google, it turns out that the results are true.

Most of the results Google provides are reviews of the best tennis shoes, because that’s what people want. It tells us that most people who search this phrase end up clicking on reviews.

If we change the search for “tennis shoes”, the results are dramatically different. We do not receive results for shoes, but rather we get results from places to buy shoes and different brands.

What does it mean?

This means that the keyword “best tennis shoes” is based on information search intent. This may mean that the person is interested in buying shoes, but has not completely decided to buy a brand or a place.

They may want to read reviews, surf the internet and look around a bit before making a final decision.

When someone searches ‘tennis shoes’, it is clear that they are ready to buy and that they know what they want. It is considered a transaction setup, which means they want to make a purchase.

If we’re writing a review about the best tennis grips and we’re trying to get people to research rather than buy, we might want to address the following keywords.

The keyword “best tennis grips for sweaty hands” is a very specific keyword. Although it averages only 140 searches per month, it can still be worth it long tail keyword because it’s very targeted and the search intent is spot on.

2. If search problems are low

Search problem refers to how difficult it will be for you to rank for a specific keyword. One of the main reasons why people target low keywords is because it’s easy for them fast rank without much work.

If you refer back to the previous picture, you see that ‘best tennis grips” has a search volume of 320 with a problem of 41. This means that the keyword can be difficult to rank, and that it is necessary more backlinks and higher authority.

The keyword below, “best tennis grips for sweaty hands”, will be much easier to rank because it only has a search problem of 18. As you can see, however, it has a lower search volume.

One of the basics of SEO is to find as many keywords with low competition as possible and include them as naturally as possible in your content. By doing this, you can spread yourself widely across many different keywords, but they are all little competition, so you can rank quickly, get traffic to your site, and increase your domain authority to start targeting more competitive keywords.

3. If it’s a long tail keyword containing a high keyword

Look at the list of keywords above. It all has a low search volume. If you enclose the one with a rectangle, it will contain nine words, making it a ‘long-tail keyword’. Long-tail keywords are phrases that contain more than four words, and they often contain a keyword volume in the middle.

This is the case with this example.

Although “what is the best tennis racket for intermediaries” gets only 20 searches per month, the keyword “best tennis rackets” gets 8,100 searches per month. As a result, you may want to target these long-tail keywords and place a whole piece of content around them with the goal of finally getting the keyword with large volume.

If you’re starting a newer website or want to expand an existing website, you’ll be targeting these types of keywords that contain the keyword with a high search volume, because it gives you a way to get both without going into everything. on the extremely competitive phrase. The same goes for keywords with high search volume and low competition.

4. If you are dealing with a niche topic

If we continue with the tennis example, tennis is considered a niche topic. This is something that not everyone is interested in, but those who enjoy it will want to know as much as possible about the sport. They are very interested in it and will spend a lot of money to purchase products to make it better.

As a result, it is beneficial to pursue keywords with a low search volume, even if it does not drive much traffic. Google places much more emphasis on the comprehensiveness of a website and rewards those who fully discuss the topics.

In fact, a good example of this came in 2021 update where they have targeted ‘thin content’ affiliate sites. Thin content refers to pieces that do not add much value or personality to the products or services they promote.

Affiliate Marketing sites are notorious for this.

Suppose you have a website and promote tennis rackets on Amazon. Some affiliate sites will simply copy everything in the Amazon description of the product to their site and click an affiliate link on it.

You can not do that, according to Google. They call it ‘scraped content’ and while they will not penalize you for it, it is rewarding sites that add insight and interesting anecdotes in addition to product specifications.

How does this translate into keywords and niche topics with low search volume?

Targeting keywords with a low search volume is not always about traffic. The purpose of your website is to master topic and have expertise. Google is paying a lot more attention to this these days. You can not only be the best keyword research expert and expect to arrange more immediately.

Google wants to see that you actually understand the topic and are passionate about it. As a result, you can cover extensive topics by researching keywords with a low search volume that provide well-rounded content for the reader. This way, you can not only understand SEO, but also understand the topic you are dealing with.

5. If it has a low cost-per-click (CPC)

The cost-per-click is the average cost an advertiser pays to get someone to click on their click. Google Ad. If certain keywords with a low search volume also have a low cost-per-click, you may want to target them, because it’s easy for you to beat the competition and get to the top of the SERP, even if it’s only for 50 people per month.

High CPC keywords are more competitive and cost more to get you one click. For example, if you are targeting a keyword with a $ 4.00 CPC, chances are you have a large budget and are willing to pay more than that per click if you expect to reach the first page .

The cost can add up quickly and it does not mean a conversion. You pay more than $ 4.00 just to get someone to link to your site. The rest is up to you.

If you pay attention to keywords with a low search volume, there is less competition and the cost of getting someone to your site is lower.

6. For switching purposes

We all know that link building is an important part of the SEO puzzle and achieves so much high quality backlinks if possible, it’s crucial if you ever expect to arrange for anything. One way many people get backlinks is through manual outreach.

You contact website owners in your niche to see if they are interested in including a link to your content on their website or to correct a broken link by replacing it with your great content.

To make it work, you need a large piece of content with traffic showing the site owner that you’re worth it.

A good way to do this is to focus on a number of keywords with a low search volume that are relevant to your niche, but which may not be the most competitive. By doing this, you are creating a piece of content that is relevant and interesting to the person you are reaching out to. This increases the chance that they will include a link on their website.

Low Keyword Questions

How to determine the search volume for keywords? Ubersuggest is an excellent tool and is pictured above in many of the images. All you have to do is enter a phrase, and the tool will contain relevant keywords as well as their search volume. What is a good keyword volume? There is actually no specific volume because the goal is to find a keyword with as little competition as possible through a high search volume. If you can do that, you will get easier rankings in less time. How do you find high keyword, low competition keywords? Find keywords with low search volume with a lot of traffic is not easy. If it were easy, you would not have to compete with thousands of people, and we would all get the keywords we wanted. Use Google Trends, investigate using tools such as Ahrefs, and explore your competition by seeing what keywords they rank for. How do you get keyword search volume? Finding the search volume of a keyword is as simple as pasting it into one of the various tools. You can Ubersuggest, Ahrefs, SEMRush, and even Google Keyword Planner. All of these tools will display the search volume. Keep in mind that these are estimates, so the results may differ from instrument to instrument.

Closure

Finding low-volume keywords is a great way to drive traffic to your site, whether you’re just getting started or making sure your site is relevant. The SEO puzzle contains many pieces and we are always trying to figure out how to promote our competition.

If you are struggling to find out keyword research and SEO, we can help. Keep these tips in mind as you research and compile the following list of keywords you want to target.

Do you think that keywords with a low search volume can help you to rank keywords with a higher search volume? Let me know why in the comments.