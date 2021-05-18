Memphis Film Director Antonio James Royal Ambitions: City, Technology, Lifestyle
Memphis Film Director Antonio James seeks to create Americas’ first ever Royal Kingdom: A lifestyle worth living, built using blockchain and technology.
Family Coin (BNB:$AJFF)
The worst part of life is loosing your spark to the day-to-day stresses of life, politics, finances, and administrative tasks. $AJFF prevents passion loss by making life worth living.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Antonio James, "Resolution Song", "Trey the Movie", has confirmed his departure from filmmaking to create a real-life futuristic city in America via GossipDepot.com News Wire. Similar to Tyler Perry's Film Studio located on Fort McPherson in Atlanta and Akon’s Ugandan Empire, Mr. James is building a royal American lifestyle that represents a unified American Culture and Standard that the whole world can get behind.
— Antonio James
“With all thats going on in society the worst part of life is when someone lose their spark amid the day-to-day stresses of life such as politics, finances, and administrative tasks. The Antonio James Family Foundation seeks to prevent loss of passion, self-motivation and drive by making life fun, engaging, and worth living and we will do it at scale using blockchain and the cloud”, explained Antonio James when asked about his vision for humanity and how he plans on executing the ambitious concept.
When fully materialized, Antonio James Family Foundation gives its users around the world, called “Family members” with a royal uniformed code of rules and bylaws for interacting with each other, scholarships and funding, and help with health care benefits, and insurance, among others. The Foundation's products will focus on automating real-life challenges and providing access to exclusive Majestic lifestyle experiences - like Disney World for Millennials and new age consumers.
Over the next several years the Foundation will continue to build in public. Once completed, the Foundation will create enough wealth to support 10 million Family Members at all economic levels. To apply for Family membership and benefits users must download Trust Wallet and buy Family Coins (“$AJFF”) from PancakeSwap. Family Coins is how the Foundation supports growth.
More information will be released as the Family continues to expand and build in public. To stay updated or learn more visit https://www.ajff.shop/ or contact Antonio James at DirectorAntonioJames@gmail.com.
Antonio Dewayne James
Urbanstylz
DirectorAntonioJames@gmail.com