Mid-Maine Technical Center Names Paige Dudley CTE Student of the Year

Paige Dudley has been enrolled in the Outdoor Leadershttps://sites.google.com/mmtc.me/mmtchip program for the past 2 years. In that time, Paige has taken on new challenges and stepped outside of her comfort zone with increasing confidence and skill. Paige is a role model for others, taking the lead on applied projects, supporting her peers, and being prepared for class each day. Paige seamlessly applies lessons learned in the classroom to her work in the field.

Paige was at her best while spearheading our effort to develop guiding resources for the local community. Paige created a trail guide for a defunct trail system and a Fishery & Wildlife guide for the Messalonskee Stream. Due to Paige’s efforts, many people, including staff and students of area middle schools, are able to enjoy Maine’s outdoors while learning important lessons about our environment.

Paige has been recognized for her outstanding achievement by being inducted into the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. Outside of school, Paige volunteers for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, Home for Little Wanderers, as well as supporting events in her own hometown.

Paige will attend the University of Maine in the Fall to pursue a career as a Wildlife Biologist.

