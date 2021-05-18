ADCG Announces Jill Reber, General Manager of Data and Privacy at Logic 20/20, as Newest Advisory Board Member

Jill is a thought leader in how to operationalize data protection in a rapidly changing environment.” — Jeremiah Buckley

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG), which provides data privacy, protection, and cyber compliance training and education to professionals across all industry sectors is thrilled to announce Jill Reber, General Manager of Data Privacy at Logic 20/20, as our newest Advisory Board Member.

Reber is an attorney and widely recognized data privacy operations expert, having worked in the industry for over 30 years. As CEO of business and technology consulting firm Primitive Logic, she helped Fortune 500 companies operationalize GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy regulations to build sustainable data privacy programs. In her time leading the company, they have been recognized as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area, Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, and a Top Woman-Owned Business. In 2019, Primitive Logic joined forces with Logic 20/20, where Reber serves on the executive leadership team as General Manager of Data Privacy.

Jeremiah Buckley, a fellow Advisory Board Member said, “Jill is a thought leader in how to operationalize data protection in a rapidly changing environment. We explored these concepts with her on our January 20th Podcast episode on National Privacy Legislation.”

Logic 20/20 applies a methodological and structured approach to developing data privacy and data protection solutions, from setting up Data Privacy Centers of Excellence for clients, to offering Data Privacy as a Service. The West Coast-based firm helps clients across a variety of sectors implement data management practices necessary to meet their customers’ privacy expectations and keep them aligned with ever-changing regulations.

ADCG is proud to host Logic 20/20 as an Affiliate Member. Reber is a wealth of information, and her expertise will be invaluable to any member fortunate enough to attend an event where she has a speaking engagement, such as our upcoming Data Privacy and Protection Specialist (DPPS) certificate course. ADCG members will benefit from the years of industry experience Reber brings to our Advisory Board, as we continue to expand our members’ knowledge of best practices in data privacy, protection, and management.

If you would like more information about ADCG or are interested in becoming an Affiliate Member, please contact Managing Director, Joy Intriago at joy.intriago@adcg.org or visit adcg.org.