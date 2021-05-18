Muvi and Tencent Announce Strategic Partnership to Dynamically Scale Content Delivery in China

Muvi and Tencent Announce Strategic Partnership

With the newly found partnership, Tencent will be the cloud delivery partner of Muvi’s growing customer base in China

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based audio and video streaming platform provider, Muvi and the Chinese multinational technology conglomerate holding company Tencent have joined hands for a wide-ranging alliance to promote innovation, performance, and cloud capabilities in content delivery across China.

Muvi’s comprehensive content management suite and end-to-end streaming platform comprising encoding, transcoding, player, monetization, payment gateways, all in one place coupled with Tencent’s inherent capabilities to provide reliable, low-latency and one-stop accelerated delivery services for both dynamic and hybrid websites, is touted to be the next game-changing event in the Chinese digital streaming landscape. The integration aims to provide Chinese audiences an immersive, consistent streaming experience leveraging Tencent’s proven advantage in sustaining massive volumes of concurrent requests.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said, “As the demands for online videos are reaching new heights, it is of utmost importance for the streaming industries to choose a professional solution provider who is able to deliver high-quality content to viewers in the fastest and most reliable way anywhere in the world. By integrating with Tencent Cloud’s live streaming technology and leveraging our globally distributed content delivery network, Muvi will deliver the best viewing experience to end users all over the world.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Surajit Daschowdhury, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Muvi quotes, “Online videos have become ubiquitous, and the shifting demands of audiences across the globe have made it further challenging. As networks are called upon to burst capacity in support of large scale OTT delivery, partnership with Tencent was more of a need of the hour.”

“Muvi’s commitment to stream high-quality on-demand & live videos seamlessly in China needs the experience, resiliency, and agility of the Tencent network. Our collaboration is a testament to the mutual vision we share - versatile, stable, and scalable content delivery across China,” adds Daschowdhury.

Tencent has been the latest addition to the Muvi Partner ecosystem. Muvi Partner ecosystem is a global ecosystem of more than 150+ technology partners who have integrated with Muvi’s online audio and video streaming platform and solution providers who assist Muvi’s 700+ customer base in their marketing, design, localization, and integration-related requirements. For more information, please visit: https://www.muvi.com/find-a-partner.html

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Tencent’s communications and social platforms Weixin and QQ connect users with each other, with digital content and daily life services in just a few clicks. Their high performance advertising platform helps brands and marketers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China.

Tencent’s financial technology and business services support their partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade. They invest heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively participating in the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998, and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since June 2004.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 700+ clients in over 40 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com