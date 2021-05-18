Detour for Patton Township Project Now Slated to Start on Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a detour will be in place for a Patton Township safety improvement project on Bernel Road starting Thursday, May 20. Implementation of the detour was pushed one day due to project needs.

Bernel Road (State Route 3003) will be closed at its intersection with Fox Hill Road (State Route 3005) and an official detour will be in place. The detour uses Fox Hill Road (Route 3005), South Fillmore Road, and Buffalo Run Road (Route 550). The detour will be in effect through at least June 4.

Paving is taking place prior to the detour and has also been pushed due to the schedule change. Paving is now scheduled for today and tomorrow, May 18 and 19. Drivers should anticipate travel delays during the paving, with flagging and alternating traffic patterns in place.

The project started in late summer of 2020 and shut down over the winter. It re-started in April with crews working to realign the current geometry of the two roads into a T-intersection. When work is complete, the stop condition will change from Fox Hill Road to Bernel Road. Work will also include the addition of turn lanes on Bernel Road and Fox Hill Road.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around all work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #