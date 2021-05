Archlet partners with Mintec to provide market-leading price data to enhance strategic sourcing decisions

Archlet Archlet Scenario & Optimization manager

The partnership puts market price data for raw materials and commodities at the fingertips of strategic sourcing teams to enable holistic sourcing decisions.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new partnership will enable strategic sourcing teams to access Mintec 's unique price data, resources, and market analysis across a wide range of raw materials and commodities. The information can be integrated into Archlet 's best-in-class strategic sourcing workflow to provide users a seamless experience that helps them make better sourcing decisions faster. The combined services strengthen Archlet’s ambition to make the complexity in sourcing more manageable and to open up sourcing optimization to a wider audience.Commenting on the partnership, Archlet Co-Founder Lukas Wawrla said: "This collaboration is an important step for enabling clients to harness the full power of holistic information in their sourcing process. The consideration of Mintec’s benchmark information in Archlet’s scenario optimization module will ensure sourcing managers always have up to date pricing information right at their fingertips.”Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: "Mintec is pleased to partner with Archlet and to enable sourcing and supply chain professionals to understand their supplier prices better. The improved spend analysis this delivers will dramatically increase their confidence when sourcing raw materials. We look forward to working closely with the team at Archlet to enable the implementation of efficient and sustainable sourcing strategies."About ArchletArchlet is a user-first sourcing software company that helps companies make better sourcing decisions faster. From large enterprises to SMEs, we believe that easy to use and data driven sourcing decisions should be available to every company, no matter their size, industry or maturity. The Archlet Sourcing and Optimization Apps enable the easy integration of external information like pricing or sustainability information in scenario modelling and optimization, allowing sourcing managers to make more holistic sourcing decisions.For information on Archlet’s Sourcing App or Optimization App, contact Fabian Lampe on +41 (0) 79 711 65 01 or email fabian.lampe@archlet.ch.Website: www.archlet.io Sales +41(0) 79 304 34 49contact@archlet.chFollow up on social:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/archlet Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/archlet About MintecMintec enables the world's largest food and CPG brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence. Ensuring they are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk, and increase their efficiency, maximises their margins.For information on Mintec Analytics data, analytical tools, or market insight, contact David Bateman on +44 (0) 1628 642762 or email david.bateman@mintecglobal.comWebsite: www.mintecglobal.com UK: Sales +44(0) 1628 642 482US: Sales +1(972) 897 7494sales@mintecglobal.comFollow up on social:LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mintec-ltd/Twitter: @MintecLimited