Results of the 16th Pollux Awards and 16th Julia Margaret Cameron Award for Women Photographers have been announced

The Canadian Photographers Michelle Valverg and Frank Rodick selected as winners of the 16th Julia Margaret Cameron Award and 16th Pollux Awards, respectively

BARCELONA, CATALUNYA, SPAIN, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 16th Pollux Awards - Juror Stephen Perloff has selected the overall winner of the 16th Pollux Awards, as well as 1st, 2nd, 3rd prize and Honorable Mentions in the thematic categories in sections Single Image and Series.

2,824 entries were received from Argentina, Afghanistan, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States.

16th Julia Margaret Cameron Award for Women Photographers - The Jurors Barbara Davidson and Elisabeth Biondi have selected the overall winner of the 16th Julia Margaret Cameron Award for Women Photographers, as well as 1st, 2nd, 3rd prize and Honorable Mentions in the thematic categories in sections Single Image and Series.

3,245 entries were received from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, US Virgin Islands, Venezuela.

Both Winners will have a solo exhibition in late 2021 (date to be confirmed) in FotoNostrum Gallery in Barcelona.

All awarded images can be seen in https://thegalaawards.com

Julio Hirsch-Hardy
The Worldwide Photography Gala Awards & FotoNostrum
+34 655 24 09 87
contact@fotonostrum.com
