Tanzania units roadmap to fight Covid-19 after downplaying the pandemic for over a 12 months

Before he died in mid-March, former leader John Magafuli repeatedly dismissed the seriousness of Covid-19 in his country and urged his citizens to “pray coronavirus away.”

Now, a special committee established by Tanzania’s new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has issued a range of recommendations to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the country.

One of those recommendations is to impose restrictions to curb a looming third wave in the country, the committed said in a statement published Monday.

The committee also recommended that Tanzania begin procuring Covid-19 vaccines and join the worldwide vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX, backed by the World Health Organization.

The statement offered up a potential vaccine rollout plan, once the country obtains shots, that would prioritize frontline workers, adults over 50, and those who are immunocompromised.

Tanzania under the Magufuli regime made no bids for coronavirus vaccines, despite qualifying for the COVAX scheme. The government instead…

