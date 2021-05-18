All Sports Television Network Teams Up With Swiss e-Motorsports Company

All Sports to begin introducing Racing Unleashed to the American viewing public.

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Racing Unleashed AG. Under the terms of the agreement, ALL SPORTS will feature the e-Motorsports company’s international competitions on the network. Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on additional projects to bring the technology to America.

"I was first introduced to Racing Unleashed on our Racemax television series. As soon as I saw their segment, I wanted to work with this company,” stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "e-Sports is continually growing in popularity throughout the world. Racing Unleashed has taken e-Motorsports to a whole new level. We are thrilled to be the ones introducing Racing Unleashed and its technology to America."

“E-Sports is one of the fastest growing sectors”, says Monisha Kaltenborn CEO Racing Unleashed, “and gives us the platform to implement our vision of making motorsports accessible to the public in a responsible, sustainable and exciting way. All Sports is for us the ideal partner to pursue our mission in America and in enhance our community with the American public.”

About Racing Unleashed (RU)

Headquartered in Cham, Switzerland, RU is an internationally active company fully invested in the world of e-sports. Their state-of-the-art simulators completely immerse players in the world of motorsports. Famous racetracks such as Spa, Monza or Red Bull Ring are available equally to fervent athletes, casual gamers and individuals on the hunt for entertainment of the highest order. The company’s mission is to transport traditional motorsports to the future with their race simulators and make it accessible to the general public. The e-sports experience with RU is sustainable, safe and extremely fun!

