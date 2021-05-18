Scheme-Structured Data Enhancements • Yoast

Edwin Toonen Edwin is a strategic content specialist. Before joining Yoast, he honed his skills at the leading web design magazine of the Netherlands for many years.

Ensuring that search engines can understand your website is one of the top priorities in SEO. One of the most effective ways to gain understanding is to add structured data from Schema.org. It describes the different parts of a page to get what each piece is about. Yoast SEO automatically adds structured data, and it also includes features to refine what you provide to search engines. With Yoast SEO 16.3 you can expand it and in Premium you can improve your personal profile in Scheme. Also, WooCommerce SEO has a whole new feature!

WooCommerce SEO 14.0: an example of a product piece

We want to start this structured data-themed update with a cool update of our WooCommerce SEO plug-in. Product-structured data is essential for online stores. If you add it well, for example, your products in Google can be highlighted with star ratings and prices. To help you visualize what it might look like, we’ve added a great new feature to our WooCommerce SEO plugin.

In WooCommerce SEO 14.0, we have support for product previews in the Google Preview of Yoast SEO. You can now see the rating, number of reviews, price, and availability in the Google Preview for products that match Google’s search results. Of course, it works in mobile and computer preview mode. This is an excellent tool to improve your product snippet.

In addition, we have been improving the priceSpecification Run Schema.org to prevent Google Search Console alerts.

You can now see how your product can appear on Google with prices, reviews and everything!

Help your online store stand out! Get it and more in the Yoast WooCommerce SEO Plugin!

Structured data from Schema.org is currently so important

Structured data is one of the most important aspects of modern SEO. Many of the current rich results, such as the product-related results in the screenshot above, are driven by structured data, with many more likely to turn around.

If you start your website without structured data, you will stay away from the beginning, especially if you work with recipes, for example, where it is really a must-have feature of your website. Make sure you have a chance for the amazing rich results!

Yoast SEO builds a complete graph for your website

Yoast SEO early adopted structured data from Schema.org, but rewrote the history books with Yoast SEO 11.0. Since then, we’ve compiled the most complete, integrated graph for your website that fully describes every nook and cranny of your search engine site. It all happens automatically! We only ask you to Knowledge Graph and Schema.org settings in Yoast SEO – you can find it in the Search Appearance section. Choose whether your website represents a person or an organization, fill in the name and upload an image or logo.

It is powered by a solid base and has a powerful Schema.org API to make it fully extensible. This way you can fit it into any type of project – big or small.

We have has fully documented our research and development of the Schema.org implementation and you are welcome to read it!

Improved Structured Data in Yoast SEO 16.3

Yoast SEO 16.3 has many improvements for our implementation of Schema.org. Here is a quick overview of some improvements in Yoast SEO 16.3:

First you can add now plural FAQ blocks for a message or page.

WebPage and Article scheme support accessibilityFeature property, which contains the accessibility features contained in the piece. One of the valid values ​​is tableOfContents . We now add it when a post contains the Yoast SEO table of contents, with WebPage Scheme if relapse.

and scheme support property, which contains the accessibility features contained in the piece. One of the valid values ​​is . We now add it when a post contains the Yoast SEO table of contents, with Scheme if relapse. We improve the author piece by the url property on a message when author archives are activated.

piece by the property on a message when author archives are activated. You will now find the wordCount feature in you Article schedule.

feature in you schedule. We have a thumbnailUrl to attribute to Article Schedule pieces.

to attribute to Schedule pieces. Using the new wpseo_schema_person_data filter you can filter Person Scheme according to the user’s ID. We use it to provide new person-structured data in Yoast SEO Premium, see next paragraph.

At Yoast HQ, structured data has one of the highest priorities, and we’re improving our implementation. In addition, we actively contribute to the standard Schema.org body by providing feedback and suggesting possible improvements.

New Person Capabilities in Yoast SEO Premium

In Yoast SEO Premium, you will find a new section in your personal profile in the WordPress backend. Under the Personal profile section you will see a new list of Scheme Improvements. Here you can fill in more information about yourself that Yoast SEO will add to you Person structured data on your site. This way, you can give Google extra information to reinforce its knowledge of you.

At a time when reliability and authority are playing a bigger role by the day, it is good to provide a way for search engines to provide more thorough information about you. So, if you ever want Google to know about the titles you have had, awards you have won or what expertise you have – now you can do it!

Keep in mind that everything you fill out will be in public. Do not add your social security number or anything! Also, do not make things up – make sure they are verifiable.

Enhance your personal profile with Schema in Yoast SEO Premium

Other features with structured data from Yoast SEO Schema.org

In addition to building an impressive graph for your website, Yoast SEO contains a number of other nicely structured data goodies. For one, we give you all the necessary checks to specify by post or page what type of content is on the relevant page. This means that you can describe your contact page as a ContactPage. This makes it immediately clear to search engines that exactly represent it.

Yoast SEO also comes with very cool structured data blocks. These blocks use the power of the WordPress block editor to provide you with an easy way to add specific types of content while also automatically adding valid structured data. By using these, you can get rich results for such types. We currently have blocks for Frequently Asked Questions and How to do, with much more on the way.

Update now to Yoast SEO 16.3

Yoast SEO has an excellent Schema.org implementation that helps you achieve rich results. We provide you with the necessary tools to provide you with a website that machines can read properly. In addition, we make it easy for you to add specific types of content with our structured data content blocks. In Yoast SEO 16.3, we further streamlined our structured data output to make it even better. And in WooCommerce 14.0, you can now see what your product might look like on search results, thanks to a new preview feature.