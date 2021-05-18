Rich results wake up the SERPs • Yoast

Edwin Toonen Edwin is a strategic content specialist. Before joining Yoast, he honed his skills at the leading web design magazine of the Netherlands for many years.

Rich search results are everywhere. Years ago, search engines offered search results without much decoration. Today, the search results look very different, especially on mobile devices. We see extra information below the links, plus some great blocks of rich – often visual or action-oriented – content, depending on what you’re looking for. In this article, we will briefly discuss the different rich results and what they mean for SEO.

What are rich results?

Rich Results is a special brand of search results – made to find out and help users accomplish their tasks or get their answer faster. These results range from recipe carousels to complete interfaces of things like work and flights. Search engines expand the number of topics that yield a rich result. It is rewarding to appear in a rich result because it is at the so-called position zero.

Take a closer look at rich results

Let’s first look at what common search results are also known chunks is. A piece is an individual search result with black lines of text under the title. Here you read a piece of text in which the search result is introduced.

A common extract as found on a search results page

Rich search results are the results that stand out due to formatting or on-screen. Rich results is a complete term that search engines use to describe parts of the search results with a tagged listing.

There are a lot of them, and new ones keep coming up. Search engines are looking for the best and fastest possible way to get a user’s answer. For example, if you search for a product, you will get product-oriented rich results such as reviews and availability. If you’re looking for a recent movie, you can see where it’s playing and you can even book tickets right away.

Here is an example of a rich result for a specific product, namely a Fender American Professional Precision Bass.

An example of a product-rich piece

But that is not all that has changed. The whole page with search results looks much richer than years ago. This is, for example, what a US search results page for a specific product in the US looks like. There are many things going on:

Ads by various stores to order it online

A sponsored shopping panel to order it online

Rich snippets for product entries in the organic search section

Questions people ask about this product

Video Reviews & Reviews

Editorial Reviews

User reviews

Images of this product

Related Searches

Searching for a product nowadays leads to a very rich offer

Ubiquitous on mobile devices

There are some other improvements to the search results pages. On mobile devices, for example, you will find incredibly very rich results. These results provide much more useful information, directly from the search results page. Rich results are available for many topics, from movies – you can see an example of this – and recipes, to local restaurants and online courses. You can see the results of your rich results in Google Search Console.

There are a lot of things going on on the phone. Here is a part of a rich result for the film ‘Nomadland’

Suggested Excerpts and Answer Boxes

Now there is also show chunks and answer boxes – the latter will show when Google itself knows the answer to a question itself, which is often directly from the knowledge graph. These boxes will appear at the top of the page to immediately answer a question in the search results. Finally, there is the knowledge card; this is the large block of information on the right.

An extensive snippet for the search term [what is a slug]

If you’re asking who our CEO is at Yoast, you’ll get this answer box

Building blocks for rich results

To increase the chances of rich results, you need to add it structured data to your website. The structured data is mentioned in a vocabulary Schema.org and can be added to your page in different ways. First, you can use the classic formats: Microdata and RDFa. However, Google benefits JSON-LD. It is a JavaScript format to easily mark structured data in a way that is readable by humans and machines. At Schema.org you will find a neat at the beginning of the guide.

We Yoast SEO Plugin use JSON-LD to automatically add a lot of structured data information about your website. Also, note this how-to articles and Frequently Asked Questions among other things via structured data content blocks. We sew everything together neatly graph. A graph is an interconnected overview of your website and how all its entities – enterprise, authors, and so on – are linked to it. Read us Scheme documentation to get on track.

Here is an example of a mobile how-to-rich result for which Yoast SEO provides the code

What do rich results do?

In addition to the search engine that is all the articles of your website, it is the main purpose of rich results to inform the searcher. A rich result can entice the searcher to click on the link. Users can now directly judge from the search results whether a certain result is the result they are looking for.

Suppose you have a flower delivery business. You have done a lot of work to rank well in the search engines for the quarter [flower delivery to the Netherlands]. You rank well, but your contestant has rich chunks, and you do not. He shows his reviews directly in the search results and his flower shop scores 4.4 out of 5 stars. His stars just naturally catch your attention. With its high rating, it can attract more clicks from searchers, just because it has a more ‘reliable’ profile. You know what to do.

Seems pretty reliable, right?

Do rich results have benefits for SEO?

add structured data does not directly lead to better rankings. Sometimes you can even get a rich result without having structured data on your website. However, it makes you more visible in the search results. Search engines understand your pages better and can therefore present your results much better. This in turn can lead to more focused traffic, extra sales, links and ultimately; better results from your website.

If your complete list achieves rich results, searchers will notice you more because you fall out of the crowd. This can lead to a higher clickthrough rate (CTR). In addition, if your extracts are really good, your bounce rate may drop. The reason for this is that searchers can be better judged from the results. If your listing is not up and running, searchers may be able to skip it. If so, they know that you have to promise what is there. All you have to do is deliver the result it promises.

Remember that these are the search engines to determine if you are getting complete list of results. There are no guarantees that you will get it.

What types are there?

There are different kinds of rich results. Here are some prominent examples. You can see some of these in Google Search Gallery.

Products

Label products with Schema.org/Produk and you can get rich results in search results. For example, your product can be improved with prices, pricing and availability. In this post we explain how you can do this improve your product lists in search engines.

Reviews and ratings

Do customers give you product ratings? Then you can collect it and mark it as ratings or reviews Schema.org/Review. This way, search engines recognize the product reviews and may appear in the search results. We wrote a post about reviews and ratings also. Remember, reviews must be present and visible to visitors of the page. Google also recently put the shell on self-serving reviews. This means that you, for the organization and local Business type, collect the reviews yourself to get them in the search results no longer allowed.

Businesses and organizations

Your local business must submit the correct structured data to search engines (Schema.org/LocalBusiness). If you use this data, search engines will pick it up and may highlight your business in the results. If you want to brand your local business, you need to article on local agenda. Don’t have the time or knowledge to add all this information yourself? We Local SEO Plugin can do it for you.

Recipes

You can now see recipes directly in the search results. If you are looking for a cheesecake recipe, you can find it now without leaving the search engine. To enable it on your cooking site, you need to add it Schema.org/Resep data.

Happenings

Meeting lists have been around for some time, but Google has recently revamped and expanded the listings. If clubs, venues or other social and cultural entities are implemented correctly, they can show several upcoming opportunities directly in the search results. Sign out Schema.org/Event.

Jobs

Note your posts with Job Posting Scheme may lead to inclusion in Google Jobs interface. This will highlight your jobs in a section of Google Jobs. Find out more about Schema.org/JobPosting.

Courses

By adding Schema.org/Kursus data that can highlight your course in the search results. You can, among other things, show a description, tutor, prize and the institute that facilitates the course. You can find some sample sites, including formatting at W3.org.

FAQ & How-to

There’s a lot going on right now, with Google adopting new rich result formats. Some recent additions to the list are Frequently Asked Questions and How to do. You can easily build the content for these pages with us FAQ content block and How-to-block content.

How can I add it myself?

It used to be quite difficult to add the data needed for rich results, but times have changed. Yoast SEO has now stepped in to help you add valid structured data by automatically generating the most important data in the background. In addition, you can determine per page what it is specifically about using the Scheme tab. In addition, we have built our Schema-structured data implementation as extensively as possible. If you or your developer has built your own structured data, it is possible to add it to the graph. We Scheme integration documentation have examples of how to do this.

Using the Schema tab in Yoast SEO, you can refine your implementation of structured data

We offer a free Structured data for beginners course and a Understand structure data course It helps you to process the concepts and technology behind it all. In addition, Google has a Code Lab on Structured Data show you the ropes.

Do not forget to test

If you have added structured data, we strongly recommend that you test. It helps you to find out if you have added the correct structured data and what rich results can be generated. Test your page by entering the URL Google’s test for rich results or the Schedule format validator at Schema.org.

Closure

While adding structured data for rich results does not directly lead to better rankings, it will provide a better understanding of your site by search engines and visitors. As with many SEO related things, you are still in the hands of search engines. They will determine if a website achieves rich results or not.

But do not let that stop you. Adding structured data to your website is always a good thing because it makes your site clearer to search engines and thus creates a greater chance that your site presents in the best possible way.

