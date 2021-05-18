How to create, edit and animate SVGs in one place with SVGator 3.0 – Smashing Magazine

About the author Mikołaj is a designer and front-end developer leading a design team you create, a British company specializing in start-up construction. He is passionate about … More about Mikołaj ↬

Today we take a closer look SVGator 3.0 , a new great version of the popular SVG application that lets you create, edit and animate SVG files and get the most out of what SVG has to offer – from start to finish.

SVGator is evolving and it is evolving a lot. Three years ago we published an extensive introduction to the basic use of SVGator. At the time, it was an app intended solely for animating SVG files created in other applications. Two years ago, we introduced you to a new version of SVGator and its enhanced animation capabilities. This time we set a new main version of SVGator which provides a mature, complete environment for drawing from scratch and animating SVG graphics.

please note: Some of the SVGator features covered in this tutorial are paid for. On the free plan, you can create and export an unlimited number of SVG graphics. You can also use basic animation features and run three animations per month. Advanced animation features are available under a paid plan, starting at 11 USD / month.

In this article, we will follow a process to create a custom SVG loader, draw from scratch and apply different visual effects, by creating different types of animations, exporting your file and preparing for use on the internet .

A custom charger made with pure SVG, drawn and animated in SVGator.

We start by creating a new blank file and changing its background color.

Change the color of the canvas. (Big preview)

From here we can start drawing the illustration later. With SVGator you can draw all the standard SVG shapes, such as ellipses, rectangles and polygons, as well as use a pen and pencil tool to draw your own. You can also use Boolean functions to combine shapes with each other.

To make it easier to create the desired shape, I started drawing a circle as a guideline in the center of the canvas. Fortunately, SVGator makes it easy to align and measure elements, thanks to a smart system of guides and snap features. You can also use grids and rulers for better accuracy and reliability.

Use clever guides to bring the circle to the center of the line. (Big preview)

Did you know? Aside from basic shapes and drawing features, SVGator also offers a library of custom assets to enhance your workflow. You can choose from a large variety of shapes, icons and illustrations. (Big preview)

Next, using a pen tool, we draw the first lump approximately the shape of the circle at the bottom. The pencil tool will also do well for the purpose. What’s really cool about this one is that SVGator’s Pencil Tool mostly creates shapes with far fewer nodes than comparable tools in other programs, which not only makes the result look smoother, but is also much lighter on file size.

Use a money tool to draw a stain shape. Note that if you keep adding new points to the road, you can always change the existing points and curves by moving and dragging them. It is not necessary to enter and exit drawing mode to adjust the lines you have already created.

Creating and editing shapes in SVGator might feel a little different than in other vector tools, but once you get used to it, it’s really a breeze. It is also important to note that all of SVGator’s drawing features are completely free, so you can use them for free as your SVG creation software.

If you need more space to draw, you can easily hide and show the sidebars of the app by pressing. (Big preview)

With a first stain ready, it’s time to style it a bit. Here we stumble upon one of the biggest competitive advantages of the app. Other popular vector graphics applications that allow you to export SVG files should use their features to fit in a plethora of formats and utility boxes. At the same time, applications mainly focus on user interfaces, they mainly cater to what is possible with HTML and CSS features, and rarely love SVG-specific features such as barcodes or filters.

SVGator, which is only aimed at creating SVG files, makes full use of what this particular format offers. This includes options that specifically deal with how SVG handles stripes, fills, gradient elements (have you heard of the spreadMethod feature of SVG gradients?), filters (such as fade, shadow or sepia) and many others.

It also allows you to style your style (your fill, stroke, effects, etc.) with confidence that the final result will be as expected, as all of these features have been created specifically for SVG files.

Change the gradient fill of the shape. (Big preview)

In our case, a single gradient fill and a gradient strip will be the case. I also applied a light vague filter to the element as a final touch. Note that since SVGator uses native SVG filters instead of CSS, it allows you to control the blur properties for both axes separately. In this case, I only applied an x-axis blur.

Add a filter to the selected object. (Big preview)

Then we can duplicate the stain and use the pen tool again to create two more different stains. The way Pen Tool works makes it very easy to adjust the shape without losing its smooth, continuous line.

Play with the shapes to get a few different irregular shapes

As a final element of the illustration, we add a few randomly placed dots. These are not just circles with a gradient fill.

Use ellipses with a gradient fill to create glowing sparks. (Big preview)

Our charger in its original condition is ready. Now it’s time for the funniest part: animation!

It does not matter which element of the illustration will give us animation first. In my case, I started animating the sparks. By adding a position animator to each element, we can create intricate road animations. Road animations allow us to track an element of any shape over time. In our case, the sparks will circulate around the canvas to create the impression that you are flying around the center of the illustration. We can also use scale and transparency animators to divert the viewer’s sparkle closer and closer and reinforce an illusion of movement in the 3-dimensional space.

Create a road animation for one of the sparks.

please note: If you want to learn more about creating road animations, I would recommend watching this tutorial: ‘Motion path animation – animates any object along a custom path. ”

The last path of one of the sparkles to be followed. My goal was to give an impression of the spark flying around the spots in the middle. By combining the road animation with small adjustments to the size and coverage, the element can appear to change its distance from the viewer and give the impression that it circles around the spots once they are on top and then behind them. (Big preview)

To animate the spots, a Morph animator can be used. This allows us to change a shape in time and create smooth transitions between those states. To create a nice, clean transition between two shapes, we add a keyframe to the Morph animator’s timeline and change the shape with a money tool – just like when we drew the additional stains.

Create a morphical animation of the stain.

If you want to learn more about creating morph animations, this tutorial will not only introduce you to the basics, but also take you to a whole new level: ‘Advanced Morph Animation Guide. ”

An important part of each animation is its timing. For glitches, I mostly used Ease In Out time functions. This allows the points to slow down when they reach a narrow turn of the orbit and accelerate on straight sections, which helps the movement to take a closer look at what it looks like in such a perspective of multidimensional space.

A time function used for the sparks. (Big preview)

For blobs, I also used an Ease In Out feature. You can see that both timing functions are different from what the convenience in the functions looks like. I sharpened them up a bit using the bezel-curve interface. This enabled me to make the movements look smooth and natural, without sudden twists and hiccups, but also without too much visible slowdown.

A time function used for the stains. (Big preview)

After a few more small adjustments, the file is ready to run. The new version of SVGator combines the preview functionality with output features. This allows you to have a browser preview of your animations in real time while also testing and changing the output settings.

The SVGator export window (Big preview)

In our case, we want the animation to act as an infinite loop. You can also control the behavior of the graphics, to load them or on the action of the user, such as clicking or scrolling.

The executed file fits perfectly with the animation we created in the app and is ready to use on the internet.

See the pen [SVGator Loader](https://codepen.io/smashingmag/pen/wvJzWgp) by Nicholas. See the pen SVGator Charger by Nicholas.

I hope you enjoyed this article and that it will inspire you to create the most amazing things with SVG in your work!

