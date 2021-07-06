Virtuhouse announces strategic move with Greystar Real Estate Partners
VirtuHouse is now expanding into the Colorado rentals market offering properties managed by Greystar.DENVER, CO, U.S, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huge Thing is officially kick-starting. A new way to rent an apartment in Colorado. Virtuhouse now offering New and Modern properties suitable for those who interesting in high-quality living. In the next 60 days, VirtuHouse will focus on growing and work along with the team on the field to provide the best experience. This collaboration will be a game-changer for relocations!
Relocation has become commonplace in modern life, making it beyond difficult when moving to an unfamiliar area.
VirtuHouse providing tools that make it easier for the users through live video tours and AI learning machine that will recommend locations based on personal needs and lifestyle. It permits the purchasers or tenants to go through a virtual visit of the property, saving the purchasers both time and travel costs.
Founder Ben Z Hasidim said, "Only the best for our clients, Greystar certainly answers this when offering Hight-Standard apartments."
