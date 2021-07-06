Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,743 in the last 365 days.

Virtuhouse announces strategic move with Greystar Real Estate Partners

Virtuhouse IG

VirtuHouse is now expanding into the Colorado rentals market offering properties managed by Greystar.

DENVER, CO, U.S, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huge Thing is officially kick-starting. A new way to rent an apartment in Colorado. Virtuhouse now offering New and Modern properties suitable for those who interesting in high-quality living. In the next 60 days, VirtuHouse will focus on growing and work along with the team on the field to provide the best experience. This collaboration will be a game-changer for relocations!

Relocation has become commonplace in modern life, making it beyond difficult when moving to an unfamiliar area.
VirtuHouse providing tools that make it easier for the users through live video tours and AI learning machine that will recommend locations based on personal needs and lifestyle. It permits the purchasers or tenants to go through a virtual visit of the property, saving the purchasers both time and travel costs.

Founder Ben Z Hasidim said, "Only the best for our clients, Greystar certainly answers this when offering Hight-Standard apartments."

Virtuhouse.com
virtuhouse inc
support@virtuhouse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Virtuhouse announces strategic move with Greystar Real Estate Partners

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.