UkeySoft Releases Audible Converter to Help Audible Users Easily to Convert Audiobooks to MP3, M4A, M4B, etc.

UkeySoft Audible Converter is dedicated to helping Audible users convert Audible books from AA or AAX to MP3, M4A, M4B, etc. lossless, for better playback.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UkeySoft Software, an highly innovative multimedia developer and provider, has released Audible Converter for Mac and Windows versions to help Audible users to easily convert the protected AA, AAX audio books to MP3, M4A, M4B, AAC, FLAC, WAV, etc. and make them playable on non-audible-approved devices. Audible is the world's largest seller and producer of spoken audio entertainment, and its online store offers more than 200,000 digital audio books. However, all audiobooks from Audible are saved in encrypted AA and AAX formats, and can only be accessed through Audible account authorization. In order to listen to DRM-locked Audible books on any device and player, you'd better convert Audible AA or AAX files to common audio formats such as MP3, M4A, M4B, etc.

What Can UkeySoft Audible Converter Do?

UkeySoft Audible Converter is designed for Audible users to convert Audible Audiobooks to MP3, M4A, M4B, FLAC, AC3, AAC, OGG, AIFF and WAV with original chapters preserved. The output audiobooks can be played most media players and devices, such as Windows Media Player, VLC media player, QuickTime, MP3 players, Sony Walkman, iPods, iPad, Kindle, iRiver, IOS/Android phones, smart speakers, etc.

Different other tradictional audiobook converter tools, users can use this Audible AAX to MP3 converter to convert any Audible audiobook straightforward without iTunes and Audible account authorization. By applying an innovative technology, it can work at up to 700X super faster speed with 100% lossless audio quality kept. What is impressive about UkeySoft is that it not only retains chapter information and ID3 tags when converting audiobooks, but also allows you to split the entire audiobook into multiple chapters and edit ID3 tags as needed.

Stunning Features of UkeySoft Audible Converter for Mac/Windows

As a professional audiobook converter designed for Audible users, UkeySoft Audible Converter will gain more fans around the world. The following are the key features of this perfect Audible Audiobook Converter.

1. Convert Audible books without using iTunes app and Audible authentication .

2. Play Audible books without the Audible account.

3. Convert Audible AA/AAX files to MP3, M4A, M4B, AAC, FLAC, WAV, AC3, OGG, AIFF.

4. Offers 100% lossless output quality and customize bitrate and sample rate as you like.

5. Keep and edit ID3 tags and matadata for title, author, year, comments, etc. in converted Audible files.

6. Split the large audiobook into small segments by time frame or by chapters.

7. It's easy to use, just drag and drop the AA/AAX files to software and select output format to start conversion.

8. Batch convert Audible books at up to 700X super faster conversion speed.

9. Listen to Audible books offline on all devices without the Audible app.

10. Available on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 and Mac OS X 10.9 or above, lifetime free upgrade, and technical support.

How to Convert AA or AAX audiobooks to MP3?

Step 1. Install and launch UkeySoft Audible Converter on the computer. Click "Add" to import the DRM-ed AA or AAX Audible files to the software.

Step 2. Click "Options" to customize the Output Settings according to your needs, including Output Format, Sample Rate, Bitrate, etc.

Step 3. Hit on "Convert" button to start conversion. Then UkeySoft Audible Converter will immediately delete the DRM and convert Audible books from AA/AAX format to MP3, M4A or other selected formats.

About UkeySoft inc.

Founded in 2008, UkeySoft Software Inc. is a technology company, which provides various multimedia software to help users deal with their digital contents easier and more convenient, including Audible Converter, Apple Music Converter, Spotify Music Converter, iTunes Audiobook Coverter, iTunes M4V Converter, Screen Recorder, DVD Ripper, etc. UkeySoft team will always try their best to offer the best products and servicefor all users in the future.