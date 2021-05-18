Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

ENKS OTC (Enerkon Solar International Inc) Coviklear unit considers direct orders with GLC for 15 Sec. Insta Test

Enerkon Solar International Inc. (OTCBB:ENKS)

ENKS Investing in new disruptive technologies - Renewable Energy and Power Systems Worldwide” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENKS OTC (Enerkon Solar International Inc) Coviklear unit considers direct orders with GLC for 15 Sec. Insta Test

Enerkon Chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout stated today that

" ENKS is considering to place orders through our Coviklear UK Unit related to the GLC (Graphene Leaders Canada) produced SARS2 COVID19 15 Second Graphene Biosensor based Insta Test Device (once FDS EUA approvals are granted soon)"

"ENKS takes this decision based on enhanced diligence into the matter of agreements with Krowdx and Coviklear Holdings International UK whereby we find that KrowdX does NOT have exclusive rights to the sales of the test device and therefore the Coviklear co sales agreement with them based on the principal of reciprocity equally allows for direct order placement with GLC for the SARS2 COVID19 15 Second Insta Test units once allowed for delivery to buyers by the USA FDA EUA status authorizations once granted in the near future"

"In addition, the previous press announcement regarding our Coviklear stimulated order from the Dominican Republic for a minimum of 500k units per month would not have the annual revenue stated but rather the corrected revenue annually of $12 Million USD only for this order this based on consultation with KrowdX on a teleconference call this week for clarification and it was further discussed the status of FDA EUA approval and other matters such as Logistics, and order fulfillment for which we offered to support their firm financially and technically if or where needed if or when asked."

"Mr. Ballout stated that ENKS may or may not keep the Co Sales agreement with KrowdX as there is no non compete clause nor exclusivity thereby giving the right of the company to present orders through Coviklear to GLC directly if it so chooses - giving ENKS shareholders greater value for their participation in the sponsorship of contingent orders for this miraculous device."

"We find that GLC is legitimate as a organization and are pleased with their management and operations - we are further pleased to expand out financial and/or technical support for GLC if they may ask at any time in order to guarantee contingent or actual orders of the SARS2 COVID19 15 second Graphene Biosensor based Insta-Test units owned by GLC (Canada)"

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind -

Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell.

These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

SARS2 COVID19 15 Second Instatest owned by Graphine Leaders Canada