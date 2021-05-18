Voluxu Limited Rebrands and Expands Executive Team in Preparation for Rapid Growth
Voluxu Limited, a global provider of bespoke customer relationships within the hospitality industry, today announced the expansion of the executive team membersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voluxu Limited, a global provider of bespoke customer relationships within the hospitality industry, today announced the rebrand of it’s services and expansion of the executive team members to deliver on-time tailored services to it’s clients worldwide.
The global concierge market with a CAGR of 5.3% projection will need coordinated and focused service providers in the post-pandemic times and Voluxu Limited is positioning to earn customer trust and patronage. The company's growing network of partners requires a vibrant and knowledgeable executive team to drive success. With the rebrand and expansion of it’s executive team, the company is set to respond to the expected boost in demand for personalized luxury concierge services around the world. In the words of Joel Osteen, American televangelist, and bestselling author, "The greatest gift you can give someone is your time..."
In the desire of Voluxu to meet customer’s demands for custom concierge services, the simple but deeply touching words of Joel Osteen comes to mind. The company is ready to spend quality time to make it’s clients happy. Voluxu new executive team members are experienced, self-driven and energetic leaders ready to drive innovation and deliver.
Therefore, the company is pleased to announce the expansion of it’s executive team as follows:
• Chief Executive Officer
Tiago Silva
• Chief Executive Manager
Rui Macedo Santos
With the exceptional credentials, qualities of character and industry experience that each of the new addition to the executive team brings on board, Voluxu Limited is undoubtedly positioned to drive growth in the rapidly changing hospitality market.
About Voluxu Limited
Voluxu focuses on delivering custom-tailored services, emphasizing bespoke customer relationships. As a passion-driven luxury concierge service provider, the company's key activities include Travel Management and Last minute booking for hassle-free luxury services. With more than 20 collective years of deep domain expertise, Voluxu Limited houses some of the best human assets in the industry.
Today, Voluxu Limited partners with the industry's best hands for improved client’s life. Our services help save precious time and provide stress-free access to events. Voluxu caters to the need of busy clients needing last minutes arrangements.
