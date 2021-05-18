Grieving Coach Jenny Dilts to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grief is the natural response to loss: grief is the experience; mourning is the expression; and bereavement is the journey.

People often struggle with grief because of how vulnerable it makes us feel, but grief offers each of us an opportunity to nurture our true self.

Jenny Dilts is a grief coach who specializes in helping individuals learn to incorporate grief into their lives and move forward to create a new normal.

“Grief not something you ever get over. You get used to it, you get to know it, but it doesn't ever go away,” says Jenny. “Each relationship is different. Each loss is different. I believe that everyone has the answers within themselves. It's my job as a coach to help my clients uncover those answers and walk with them along that path.”

It takes a special person to share space with a person in grief. Jenny discovered her unique gift four years ago, after spending time with a friend whose husband had died suddenly.

“I ended up staying with her and talking with her for three hours,” recalls Jenny. “I learned that I'm comfortable with grief, I can handle the trauma and the complexities of grief, and I'm easy to open up to because of my calming presence.”

“Although I have been on the outside looking in for most of my life, sharing space with my friend in her pain and grief was a profoundly intimate experience for me that opened me up to deep connection both with her and with myself. I was comfortable with the vulnerability and the depth of the experience. It unlocked a passion and a life mission an identity and a purpose. It was a divine calling that came to me, and the more I embrace it, the more opportunities come to me to use this gift and answer that calling. Ever since that experience, I have sought ways to support people more effectively in their grief.”

Our personality will express itself through grief and determine what kind of griever we are: some people process grief physically; some people emotionally; some people need to make sense of the experience cognitively by finding meaning in what happened.

“Where does grief show up for you?” says Jenny. “Much of my work is introspection: seeing the triggers and working through them by leaning into the vulnerability, the fear, and the discomfort. As Martin Luther King said, ‘Only in the darkness can you see the stars.’”

Close Up Radio will feature Jenny Dilts in interviews with Jim Masters on May 20th at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on May 27th at 12pm EDT

