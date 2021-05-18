South Korea: Belgian ambassador’s spouse Xiang Xueqiu claims diplomatic immunity after slapping Seoul retailer assistant (edited)

Ambassador Peter Lescouhier previously apologized on behalf of his wife, Xiang Xueqiu, saying she “might have had her reasons to be angry at the way she was treated in that shop, but committing physical violence is totally unacceptable.”

“She sincerely regrets it and she wants to offer her apologies in person to the shopkeeper when she gets the opportunity to do so,” Lescouhier said in a video uploaded to Instagram last week, adding his wife was “cooperating actively with the police.”

However, in a statement, Seoul Metropolitan Police said Xiang had exercised her diplomatic immunity, and therefore the prosecution was being dropped. Under the Vienna Convention, to which South Korea is a signatory, diplomats and their families are entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution, but this can be voluntarily waived.

A security video provided to CNN and widely shared online showed Xiang getting into an altercation with two clothing store staff on April 9, after one of the women asked the…

