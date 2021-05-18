Vertiv Introduces New Plug-and-Play Micro Data Center System for Edge Computing in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Vertiv (www.Vertiv.com/en-emea) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Vertiv™ VRC-S (https://bit.ly/2SXnbAi), a fully factory-assembled micro data center designed for fast, easy installation at the edge of the network and other small IT sites. Available now in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Vertiv VRC-S incorporates a rack power distribution unit (rPDU), the Energy Star 2.0 certified Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT5 uninterruptible power supply (https://bit.ly/3wgINpM) (UPS), monitoring sensors and software, and the latest Vertiv™ VRC rack cooling system (https://bit.ly/3yjizV8) in a highly-efficient, all-in-one IT rack.

“Choosing and deploying a micro data center has never been faster or easier, and it can even be experienced virtually with our new augmented reality app”, says Alex Pope, vice president of integrated rack solutions for Vertiv in EMEA. “The Vertiv VRC-S is a very efficient plug and play solution that can be delivered to your location with integrated UPS, which powers both the in-rack cooling and backup ventilation as well as the power distribution for IT assets, with pre-wired monitoring for simple connection to your utility power and network. This new offering is a strategic result of Vertiv’s product innovation roadmap and latest R&D investments, which will progressively bring more edge-ready, micro data center solutions to the market”.

Ideal for edge deployments such as retail stores and distribution, transportation, healthcare and light industrial applications, the Vertiv VRC-S is available in a number of pre-built, standard models which can be delivered in days and installed within hours. The Vertiv VRC-S micro data center can be experienced virtually with the latest Vertiv XR app (https://bit.ly/3uWDbRh), the new AR-powered mobile application that enables users to embark on an immersive exploration of all the unit’s components, while also revealing the operating modes and key features that are invisible to the naked eye, but deliver end-to-end system functionality that is unique in the market. More information on the AR experience bringing the Vertiv VRC-S to life is available on the Vertiv website (https://bit.ly/3tViWC5), while the Vertiv XR app can be downloaded for free from Google Play (Android) (https://bit.ly/3bw1jlJ) and Apple App Store (iOS) (https://apple.co/3wfwPfM).

Micro data centers are designed to support edge computing applications, meaning anywhere that critical, small-footprint compute resources are needed. Unlike prefabricated modular data centers which are typically larger stand-alone installations deployed outside main buildings or in remote locations, micro data centers – the size of a standard IT rack – can be deployed in environments such as offices, clinics, retail stores, or other commercial or industrial spaces. The Vertiv VRC-S is pre-engineered and factory-integrated to deliver maximized reliability, efficiency and speed of deployment.

The Vertiv™ VRC-S enclosure utilizes unique pseudo hot/cold aisle inside the rack for efficient airflow and prevention of hot spots. The rack-mounted cooling unit in the Vertiv VRC-S is designed specifically for edge computing IT loads. By using speed-controlled fans in combination with a variable speed compressor, the unit adapts the cooling capacity to the actual IT heat dissipation, thus minimizing energy consumption. The Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT5 on-line double-conversion high-efficiency UPS provides power continuity to all integrated components, including the 3.5 kW cooling system and backup ventilation. The Vertiv™ Geist™ rPDU provides power distribution with outlet-level switching, and includes Vertiv™ Intelligence Director software to deliver remote monitoring and management of the entire power and cooling system through a single IP address for easy remote monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance.

The Vertiv VRC-S comes with a three-year warranty covering the entire system. Installation and preventive maintenance services are available through local, factory-trained Vertiv services professionals and channel partners.

For more information on the Vertiv VRC-S and the full portfolio of Vertiv solutions, visit www.Vertiv.com/WhatsTheirEdge.

