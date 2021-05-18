Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor, Legislative Leaders Issue Statement Responding to Wall Street Journal Reports on Duke Energy

Today, Governor Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. Robert Reives, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and Senator Dan Blue issued the following statement in response to reporting in the Wall Street Journal of a private investment management fund's interest in taking control of Duke Energy:

“We're proud that North Carolina is headquarters to Duke Energy and of the thousands of jobs it provides. For more than a century, Duke has been a valued member of our business community and we appreciate working with them on issues ranging from economic development and inclement weather response to a clean energy future for North Carolina. 

“Beyond the pride of a home-state company, though, is the reality that Duke delivers reliable, cost-effective energy to millions of North Carolinians. There are natural concerns that come with putting our state’s energy future in the hands of a Wall Street hedge fund, and we would expect the North Carolina Utilities Commission to strictly scrutinize any such arrangement.

“As our state emerges from this pandemic growing and attracting thousands of good new jobs, it is more important than ever for North Carolina to have a strong, independent, in-state utility.”

 

