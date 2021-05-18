Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,868 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/DUI Drugs, Poss of MDMA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101901

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/21 at approximately 0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 (I91) north near mile marker 43.3 in Springfield, Windsor County, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and Possession of MDMA

ACCUSED: Ryan Spath

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/17/21, at approximately 2359 hours, the Vermont State Police we notified of a vehicle having a difficult time maintaining its lane while traveling north on I91 in the town of Westminster, VT. Troopers located the vehicle in the area of mile marker 43.3 in the town of Springfield, VT and observed a moving violation. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Ryan Spath of Richmond, NH. An investigation revealed that Spath was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug. Approximately 20 grams of MDMA was located on his person. His vehicle was seized and a search warrant is being applied for with the potential for additional charges. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/21 at 1330 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division    

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Trooper Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/DUI Drugs, Poss of MDMA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.