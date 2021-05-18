Westminster Barracks/DUI Drugs, Poss of MDMA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101901

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/18/21 at approximately 0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 (I91) north near mile marker 43.3 in Springfield, Windsor County, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and Possession of MDMA

ACCUSED: Ryan Spath

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/17/21, at approximately 2359 hours, the Vermont State Police we notified of a vehicle having a difficult time maintaining its lane while traveling north on I91 in the town of Westminster, VT. Troopers located the vehicle in the area of mile marker 43.3 in the town of Springfield, VT and observed a moving violation. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Ryan Spath of Richmond, NH. An investigation revealed that Spath was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug. Approximately 20 grams of MDMA was located on his person. His vehicle was seized and a search warrant is being applied for with the potential for additional charges. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/21 at 1330 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600