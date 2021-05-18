Westminster Barracks/DUI Drugs, Poss of MDMA
CASE#: 21B101901
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/18/21 at approximately 0001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 (I91) north near mile marker 43.3 in Springfield, Windsor County, VT
VIOLATION: DUI and Possession of MDMA
ACCUSED: Ryan Spath
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/17/21, at approximately 2359 hours, the Vermont State Police we notified of a vehicle having a difficult time maintaining its lane while traveling north on I91 in the town of Westminster, VT. Troopers located the vehicle in the area of mile marker 43.3 in the town of Springfield, VT and observed a moving violation. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Ryan Spath of Richmond, NH. An investigation revealed that Spath was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug. Approximately 20 grams of MDMA was located on his person. His vehicle was seized and a search warrant is being applied for with the potential for additional charges. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/21 at 1330 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
