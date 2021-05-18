Air Purifiers Market Drivers Such As Deteriorating Air Quality Lead To Growth In The Market At About 8% Through 2025

Air Purifiers Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air purifier market size is expected grow from $1.42 billion in 2020 to $1.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Going forward, higher incidence of allergies, rising health consciousness, changing climate conditions, increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, growing urbanization, and coronavirus impact are expected to drive the market. Air purifier market analysis shows that high adoption and maintenance costs, UV technology used in air purifiers, ozone emissions, and underperformance are major factors that could hinder the growth of the air purifiers market in the future.

The deteriorating quality of air in many regions globally has resulted in an increase in chronic diseases such as asthma, respiratory allergies, and heart and airway diseases. In countries such as China and India, the air pollution index was more than the maximum advisable limit. In 2018, pollution indices of 85.8 and 75.8 were recorded in China and India respectively. According to a study by AirVisual in 2019, out of the world’s 100 most polluted cities, 99 were in the Asia-Pacific region. Amongst the 100 most polluted cities in the world around 50 were in India, 22 in China and the remaining in Pakistan and Bangladesh, thus creating a high demand for air purifiers in the region. As of 2019, nearly 800,000 of total deaths in Europe were attributed to outdoor air pollution. For example, in Germany, there were 154 early deaths per 100,000 people, with an average reduction of 2.4 years in life expectancy. The increasing air pollution coupled with rise in awareness about the adverse effects of air pollution has increased the demand for air purifiers.

The air purifiers market covered in this report is segmented by technology into HEPA filter, activated carbon, others, by type into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, others, and by end-user into residential, commercial.

The major players covered in the global air purifiers market are Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Panasonic, Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, Coway, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products Inc., Americair Corporation, Electrolux, YADU, Midea, Lexy, Austin, Beiangtech.

