How to scale your agency with automated client reporting

Once you have recruited a new client at your agency and have their campaigns underway, it is common for most communications to take place in the form of client reporting.

The frequency and format of each report will change for each customer, but there is no doubt that customer reporting is one of the best ways to demonstrate the value of your services and retain customers in the long run.

As you begin to expand your agency, it is likely that you have encountered something that many other agencies are experiencing: manual does not report.

Between collecting, collecting and visualizing data – the time it takes to manually generate your own customer reports adds up quickly and can be a major bottleneck for growth.

For this reason, customer reporting should be automated as much as possible.

In this article, we discuss exactly how you can automate your customer reporting from start to finish, including:

What to include in customer reports

Telling data in your customer report

Report Automation: How Your Office Can Streamline

Let’s start.

What to include in customer reports

Of course, the content of each report will change based on the type of marketing you do, although there are general features that each report should contain.

To give you an idea of ​​what client reports should include, here are seven sections we included in AgencyAnalytics. digital marketing report template:

Report Summary

Google Analytics – All Channels

Google Analytics – Goals (Conversions)

SEO rankings

Social media overview

PPC Overview

Email overview

Report Summary

The reality is that many customers will not understand all the technical details of each marketing campaign, which makes the summary of the report incredibly important. This section gives you the opportunity to write down your analysis of the past month’s performance and outline the plan ahead.

Report Summary

Google Analytics – All Channels

The Google Analytics – All Channels section shows the overall success of the campaign, including the total number of visitors, visitor resources and KPIs, such as average session duration, bounce rates, and conversions. The purpose of this section is not only to inform your client which channels are doing well, but can also help guide your marketing strategy for the next month.

Google Analytics Report

Google Analytics – Goals

Next, we have a section for the number of conversions, or goals, that in Google Analytics can mean everything from email sign-ups to purchases. This section provides clients with an understanding of their total ROI for each channel and also gives a close look at metrics related to goal completion, such as the dollar value and the conversion rate.

Google Analytics Goals

SEO rankings

With SEO rankings, you can locate and report rankings on search engines on Google and Bing. You can also see how rankings change over time so you can identify which keywords need more attention next month.

SEO Ranking Report

The social media review shows your client the key metrics and KPIs for each platform he is on. This includes statistics on audience engagement, such as total followers, job engagement, reach, and so on.

Social media overview

PPC Overview

Next, we have an overview section to track pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns across multiple platforms. This includes metrics such as total advertising costs, cost-per-click, conversions, impressions, and more.

PPC Overview

Email overview

Finally, if you run email marketing campaigns for your customers, in this section you can track key statistics such as open rate, clickthrough rate (CTR) and subscriber growth during the month.

Email overview

Telling data in your customer report

Now that we’ve discussed what you need to include in your customer reports, let’s discuss how your reporting can go a step further and tell a compelling story with your data.

Telling data refers to the process of turning raw data into a story that highlights important changes, patterns, or trends. This is accomplished by combining three core functions:

Information: Telling data first requires that you collect and collect the data in a unified location. One of the major benefits of reporting software is that it automatically retrieves data using an API from various sources.

Telling data first requires that you collect and collect the data in a unified location. One of the major benefits of reporting software is that it automatically retrieves data using an API from various sources. Visualization: The next step is to take the raw data and apply data visualization so that everyone can understand it, regardless of the technical expertise. This allows you to convert raw data into workable insights that discover trends and patterns in the data.

The next step is to take the raw data and apply data visualization so that everyone can understand it, regardless of the technical expertise. This allows you to convert raw data into workable insights that discover trends and patterns in the data. Narration: Finally, the telling of data should include a story to describe the importance of the data and highlight any important KPIs.

One example of telling data in customer reporting is adding annotations and goals to your line graphs and date-based bar graphs. As you can see below, this feature enables you to highlight important changes directly in each graph:

Report Automation: How Your Office Can Streamline

The last critical part of customer reports is automation. Although the initial setup of your client reporting will take some time, with automated reporting you can focus only on the most valuable tasks, such as improving the results and adding your own unique insights to each report.

It is important to note that automation will not take place overnight, but that your processes must be constantly adapted and improved. That said, some of the key steps to building an automated customer reporting machine include:

Centralize your data

Use report and dashboard templates

Creating best practices for customer communication

Assign data views and manage

Empower your sales team

Data centralization

One of the most challenging parts of customer reporting is pulling data from different marketing sources at a glance. For example, with the 60+ marketing integrations at AgencyAnalytics you can avoid wasting time by switching between accounts and streamlining your campaign monitoring in a single, intuitive interface.

Use report and dashboard templates

Once your data is centralized in one view, the next step is to utilize report and dashboard templates. You may want to start over and compile a fully customized report, though templates can usually be a good starting point that can be slightly customized for each client. With report templates, you can focus on campaign results, enabling you to scale much more efficiently.

Create best practices for customer communication

After initially drafting your client reports, best practice for client communication is something that needs to be clearly defined within the agency. Customer communication may differ slightly depending on the needs of the customers, therefore it is generally recommended to determine this in your on board process.

Assign data views and manage

Whether you have decided to send periodic reports or provide 24/7 access to a live dashboard, the next step is to provide access to customers. If you prefer to do periodic reports, this can be done by scheduling automated emails to your team every month. If you choose to go with a live dashboard, you can give your customers their own login to gain access to each user’s rights so customers only see what they need.

Workflow automation

Apart from automating individual reports, the final step is to automate the workflow of your agency. One way to do this is with our range of agency tools, which allow you to set up staff accounts, assign tasks and monitor progress.

Summary: Automated customer reporting

Client reporting is an essential part of building and scaling a successful agency. That said, manual reporting can often be a hassle that is time consuming and inefficient. Instead of manually collecting, collecting and visualizing data, you can automatically import this software through an API so you can focus on more valuable tasks.

In summary, automated reporting software offers a number of time and cost benefits to agencies – some of the most notable being the consistency of your high quality reports, the scalability they offer and the ease of customer communication they offer. If you’re ready to automate your customer reporting, start today with your free trial of AgencyAnalytics.