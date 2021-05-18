Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Sr. VP of Strategy and Marketing
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Eddie T Arnold Jr. as Sr. VP of Strategy and Marketing. Eddie will be responsible for strategic planning, business development, operations and client outreach.
He joins the Lit Support 365 team from DLP Consulting Group (DLP) located in Burbank, California. DLP Consulting Group is a provider of fractional executive consulting services for business operations. It is there where Eddie serves as the CEO and principle consultant. During his successful tenure at DLP he directed all sales and business development efforts, specifically targeting executives from small to fortune 20 businesses, accounting for new business gains of several million dollars to date.
“I am honored to be a part of such an innovative group of people. The atmosphere is exciting and upbeat. Great things are happening at LS365” said Eddie.
Chris Waters, CEO of Lit Support 365, states, “Bringing Eddie on board was a no brainer. We pride ourselves on our people and the value they bring to the entire LS365 family. We look forward to seeing how Eddie’s expertise shapes our vision and offerings for our clients.”
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
DLP is redefining company operations in all industries by analyzing client needs and current business obstacles, identifying projects, scoping potential business solutions (including database development and management), and improving revenue by creating efficiencies through process. We show up when needed and stay as long as is needed. Find out more at www.dlpconsultinggroup.com .
