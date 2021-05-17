Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,886 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:08 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, May 17, 2021, 53 year-old Kevin Brown, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.