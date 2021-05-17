Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 7:08 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, May 17, 2021, 53 year-old Kevin Brown, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.