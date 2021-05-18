Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 50 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 50 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the Governor announced more than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. 116,093 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
"Our continued progress on vaccinations is phenomenal and that's a function of all the good work that our providers and volunteers across New York have done," Governor Cuomo said. "We are hitting critical milestones, but the rate of people coming in to get vaccinated has declined, and that's troubling. We are especially focused on the youthful and the doubtful, and we are continuing to work with community leaders and pushing the message that everyone needs to get their shot because this vaccine is our key weapon in defeating this beast."
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered - 17,054,335 Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 116,093 Total doses administered over past 7 days - 982,557 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 60.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 50.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 48.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 40.0%
|
|
People with at least one vaccine dose
|
|
People with complete vaccine series
|
|
Region
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Capital Region
|
574,692
|
2,416
|
481,820
|
4,304
|
Central New York
|
465,876
|
922
|
409,904
|
2,304
|
Finger Lakes
|
585,545
|
1,482
|
500,337
|
4,311
|
Long Island
|
1,257,157
|
4,997
|
989,194
|
12,850
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1,031,905
|
3,987
|
828,552
|
11,895
|
Mohawk Valley
|
228,567
|
481
|
198,928
|
1,892
|
New York City
|
4,451,678
|
18,336
|
3,601,311
|
40,805
|
North Country
|
210,437
|
474
|
190,546
|
818
|
Southern Tier
|
302,911
|
463
|
260,592
|
2,082
|
Western New York
|
624,700
|
1,573
|
511,725
|
5,792
|
Statewide
|
9,733,468
|
35,131
|
7,972,909
|
87,053
|
|
1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
TOTAL
|
CUMULATIVE
|
Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20
|
163,650
|
0
|
163,650
|
163,650
|
Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27
|
452,125
|
0
|
452,125
|
615,775
|
Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 - 1/03
|
227,395
|
0
|
227,395
|
843,170
|
Week 4
Doses arriving 1/04 - 1/10
|
239,025
|
165,150
|
404,175
|
1,247,345
|
Week 5
Doses arriving 1/11 - 1/17
|
221,315
|
119,925
|
341,240
|
1,588,585
|
Week 6
Doses arriving
1/18- 1/24
|
250,400
|
462,395
|
712,795
|
2,301,380
|
Week 7
Doses arriving
1/25 - 1/31
|
260,150
|
239,525
|
499,675
|
2,801,055
|
Week 8
Doses arriving
2/01 - 2/07
|
321,850
|
220,720
|
542,570
|
3,343,625
|
Week 9
Doses arriving
2/8 - 2/14
|
320,000
|
244,500
|
564,500
|
3,908,125
|
Week 10
Doses arriving
2/15 - 2/21
|
356,990
|
265,525
|
622,515
|
4,530,640
|
Week 11
Doses arriving
2/22 - 2/28
|
393,530
|
305,780
|
699,310
|
5,229,950
|
Week 12
Doses arriving
3/01 - 3/07
|
1,020,660
|
290,500
|
1,311,160
|
6,541,110
|
Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 - 3/14
|
618,880
|
526,415
|
1,145,295
|
7,686,405
|
Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 - 3/21
|
699,790
|
584,775
|
1,284,565
|
8,970,970
|
Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 - 3/28
|
828,000
|
737,080
|
1,565,080
|
10,536,050
|
Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 - 4/04
|
819,800
|
569,905
|
1,389,705
|
11,925,755
|
Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 - 4/12
|
1,068,455
|
658,770
|
1,727,225
|
13,652,980
|
Week 18 Doses
arriving 4/12 - 4/18
|
763,825
|
774,825
|
1,538,650
|
15,191,630
|
Week 19 Doses
arriving 4/12 - 4/18
|
738,340
|
507,620
|
1,245,960
|
16,437,590
|
Week 20 Doses
arriving 4/19 - 5/02
|
757,005
|
662,790
|
1,419,795
|
17,857,385
|
Week 21 Doses
arrived 5/03 - 5/09
|
451,100
|
556,950
|
1,008,050
|
18,865,435
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.