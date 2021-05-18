Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 50 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 50 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the Governor announced more than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. 116,093 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

"Our continued progress on vaccinations is phenomenal and that's a function of all the good work that our providers and volunteers across New York have done," Governor Cuomo said. "We are hitting critical milestones, but the rate of people coming in to get vaccinated has declined, and that's troubling. We are especially focused on the youthful and the doubtful, and we are continuing to work with community leaders and pushing the message that everyone needs to get their shot because this vaccine is our key weapon in defeating this beast."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 17,054,335 Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 116,093 Total doses administered over past 7 days - 982,557 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 60.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 50.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 48.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 40.0%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 574,692 2,416 481,820 4,304 Central New York 465,876 922 409,904 2,304 Finger Lakes 585,545 1,482 500,337 4,311 Long Island 1,257,157 4,997 989,194 12,850 Mid-Hudson 1,031,905 3,987 828,552 11,895 Mohawk Valley 228,567 481 198,928 1,892 New York City 4,451,678 18,336 3,601,311 40,805 North Country 210,437 474 190,546 818 Southern Tier 302,911 463 260,592 2,082 Western New York 624,700 1,573 511,725 5,792 Statewide 9,733,468 35,131 7,972,909 87,053

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 1/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 1/04 - 1/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 1/11 - 1/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 1/18- 1/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 1/25 - 1/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 2/01 - 2/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 2/8 - 2/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 3/01 - 3/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 - 3/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 - 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 - 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 - 4/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 - 4/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Doses arriving 4/12 - 4/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Doses arriving 4/12 - 4/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590 Week 20 Doses arriving 4/19 - 5/02 757,005 662,790 1,419,795 17,857,385 Week 21 Doses arrived 5/03 - 5/09 451,100 556,950 1,008,050 18,865,435

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.