Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,887 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 50 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 50 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the Governor announced more than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. 116,093 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.    

"Our continued progress on vaccinations is phenomenal and that's a function of all the good work that our providers and volunteers across New York have done," Governor Cuomo said. "We are hitting critical milestones, but the rate of people coming in to get vaccinated has declined, and that's troubling. We are especially focused on the youthful and the doubtful, and we are continuing to work with community leaders and pushing the message that everyone needs to get their shot because this vaccine is our key weapon in defeating this beast."   

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.                            

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 17,054,335 Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 116,093 Total doses administered over past 7 days - 982,557 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 60.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 50.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 48.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 40.0%   

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

 

People with complete vaccine series

 

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

574,692

2,416

481,820

4,304

Central New York

465,876

922

409,904

2,304

Finger Lakes

585,545

1,482

500,337

4,311

Long Island

1,257,157

4,997

989,194

12,850

Mid-Hudson

1,031,905

3,987

828,552

11,895

Mohawk Valley

228,567

481

198,928

1,892

New York City

4,451,678

18,336

3,601,311

40,805

North Country

210,437

474

190,546

818

Southern Tier

302,911

463

260,592

2,082

Western New York

624,700

1,573

511,725

5,792

Statewide

9,733,468

35,131

7,972,909

87,053

  

 

                                                                                        

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 1/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 1/04 - 1/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 1/11 - 1/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

1/18- 1/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

1/25 - 1/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

2/01 - 2/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

2/8 - 2/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

3/01 - 3/07

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 - 3/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 - 3/28

828,000

737,080

1,565,080

10,536,050

Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 - 4/04

819,800

569,905

1,389,705 

11,925,755

Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 - 4/12

1,068,455

658,770

1,727,225

13,652,980

Week 18 Doses

arriving 4/12 - 4/18

763,825

774,825

1,538,650

15,191,630

Week 19 Doses

arriving 4/12 - 4/18

738,340

507,620

1,245,960

16,437,590

Week 20 Doses

arriving 4/19 - 5/02

757,005

662,790

1,419,795

17,857,385

Week 21 Doses

arrived 5/03 - 5/09

451,100

556,950

1,008,050

18,865,435

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.        

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.   

You just read:

Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 50 percent of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In addition, the... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: NYS at 50% vaccinated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.