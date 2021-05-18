BEE THE CHANGE THIS WORLD BEE DAY

World Bee Day is coming up! Here’s why you should give a buzz about these crucial creatures.

AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Bee Day is on Thursday (May 20) and Flow is celebrating these crucial creatures with the Bee the Change campaign.

Bees need our help!1 Scientists around the world have sounded the alarm that we are amid an ‘insect apocalypse,’ driven by pesticides, climate change, pollution, land clearing, bushfires, and industrial agriculture.

These essential little pollinators are so crucial to our planet and food supply that the United Nations has designated May 20 as World Bee Day to raise awareness of their importance, the threats they face, and their contribution to sustainable development.

Flow's Bee the Change campaign features a dedicated web portal and series of educational videos on how everyone can make a difference.

Co-inventor of Flow Hive, Cedar Anderson said the campaign offers small practical solutions that can have a BIG impact for the bees.

“Both native bees and European honeybee numbers are plummeting around the world at an alarming rate. It’s easy to feel powerless to help, so rather than focus on the negatives, we’ve created the Bee the Change campaign to educate and empower people to make a difference,” he said.

The Bee the Change campaign focuses on a variety of themes including: How to create and maintain a bee-friendly garden; Fast Fashion vs Eco Fashion; Rewilding/ Habitat creation; and how honey is better for the environment than sugar!

