Gov. Ricketts Joins Education and Health Leaders to Encourage High School Students to Get Vaccinated

Dr. Sharon R. Stoolman of Children’s Hospital and Medical Center (podium) and Gov. Ricketts at today’s press conference.

OMAHA – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts encouraged high school students to vaccinate as they graduate during a morning press conference at Douglas County Health Department (DCHD). He was joined by Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan who spoke about the benefits of students being vaccinated.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Dannette R. Smith also participated in the press conference. She invited students to review information about vaccination at vaccinate.ne.gov and to sign up for a shot. Dr. Sharon R. Stoolman, a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, addressed concerns about vaccination and invited families to contact their pediatrician to learn more about the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Ricketts: Vaccination

Vaccines are widely available and completely voluntary.

Nebraskans can sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov, by contacting their local health department, or by visiting a local pharmacy or walk-up clinic.

We know vaccines work because we can see the results here in our state.

Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen below 100 for the first time since last July.

Life is getting back to normal. The Nebraska football spring game had over 36,000 fans, restaurants are filling up, and graduations are happening in-person.

Vaccines have helped make possible this return to normal. They’ve slowed the spread of the virus.

We’re encouraging high school graduates to get the vaccine as summer starts.

We’ve now administered over 1.6 million vaccinations in Nebraska.

Dr. Cheryl Logan: Vaccination

Our students and families have an important opportunity to protect themselves with a vaccine against COVID-19.

We encourage all eligible students and families to thoughtfully consider the option.

As one of the first large, urban school districts to return to in-person learning we should all be proud. But we must not let up on our health and safety focus.

We’re happy to be partnering with Douglas County Health Department to provide space for vaccine clinics and to share information with our students and families. This collaborative work will continue.

DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith: Vaccination

I want to ensure that eligible young people across the state can get vaccinated in a way that’s as painless and easy as possible.

Parents and students can go to their local health department’s website or visit vaccinate.ne.gov to find information about registering for vaccination.

Thank you to Douglas County Health Department for helping look at how to best administer vaccinations to students in Omaha.

Dr. Sharon R. Stoolman: Vaccination

I know there are a lot of questions about vaccination now that children have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

If you have concerns about your child getting vaccinated due a special medical concern, please reach out to your pediatrician.

In partnership with DCHD, Children’s Hospital is having vaccine sites at children’s clinics. You can make an appointment to talk to a pediatrician about how the vaccine may impact your child.

We’re here and ready to have conversations with parents as they consider vaccination for their children.

On May 12, 2021 the CDC endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective for individuals age 12-15. For more information on registering for vaccination, go to vaccinate.ne.gov.

