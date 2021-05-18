Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Theorious Niza Gnight’s Revolutionary Sound is Dawning a New Era of Music

Internationally Respected Artist and Producer Theorious Niza Gnight, is Pioneering a New Niche of Evolutionary Music

SAINT ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every now and then an artist emerges on the scene to set precedent for the next generation of music. The few artists to achieve such stature, go on to define the tone of the music industry with a one-of-a-kind sound that emerging artists will mimic for generations. The latest to rise to the occasion is Theorious Niza Gnight, known around the world for his unique sound and unmatched creativity that captivates all who hear his work.

In a multi-billion dollar industry, revolutionary work rooted in creativity and passion is imperative to stand out. Recording and producing all of his music himself through his label Nizorious Productions, Theorious has received global recognition for five extraordinary albums, Theorious Niza Gnight 1-5, available on all major streaming platforms.

Theorious Niza Gnight’s creative depth is boundless. From relatable lyrics to impactful freestyle, beautiful composition, and everything in between; he has masterfully cultivated a social change to inspire others to create music with passion and innovation. Rapidly climbing the charts, this up and coming musical pioneer has been awarded:

A Top 40 Artist on Reverbnation
- #1 Local and Regional Artist
- #30 on Reverbnation’s national rankings
- #35 on Reverbnation's global rankings
- Lofti Magazine’s 2019 Feature artist

“I cultivated a revolutionary evolution in the music and creative arts industry that has been the basis for a lot of new music ideas over the years. People noticed how my style is uniquely and extraordinarily unlike anything they have never seen before! I always spark an idea and embark.” - Theorious Niza Gnight, Artist & Producer

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to pioneering a new niche of evolutionary music; Theorious Niza Gnight’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Theorious Niza Gnight, please visit: http://www.theoriousnizagnight.com/

About Nizorious Productions

Nizorious Productions is a record label founded by Artist and Producer Theorious Niza Gnight in 2015. Based in Vermont, Nizorious Productions was created as an incubator for extraordinary music, creativity, and top-tier talent. Theorious Niza Gnight owns, operates Nizorious Productions; where he has recorded, mixed, and mastered all of his five original albums known worldwide. Cultivating creative collaborations with like-minded artists, Nizorious productions have rapidly become a record label unlike any other, dedicated to revolutionizing the music industry with every purpose-driven track produced.


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media


