Instagram tests new upload options in the app’s desktop version

This can come in handy for social media marketers and those who want to centralize their social mailing processes.

According to a new finding by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is currently testing a new option for posting feeds from the app’s computer version.

As you can see here, the new option will add a “+” icon to the top bar of the IG desktop version, which allows users to upload images or videos directly from their computer’s hard drive when they click.

Currently, there is no direct upload option on the desktop version of the app, but Instagram has expanded its computer functionality over time. Last year it added capacity view live streams from the computer version of the app.

Users of this new upload process, as it currently stands, have all the regular, in-app options for their feed messages, including images for formatting photos and filters.

The option is only limited to importing posts at this stage – no Stories or Rules upload tools – but it will add functionality to the desktop application and provide users with more Instagram management options.

In addition to this, user Ahmed Ghanem also noticed a new instant upload option for IGTV content from user profiles in the desktop version of the app.

Which, if the feed mail option is rolled out wider, would mean that you would soon be able to upload both feed messages and IGTV content from your computer, which, as noted, would make it easier to manage your social media content from your centralized workspace , as opposed to the Instagram app to post your specific IG updates.

But then you can actually do it already.

Back in 2019, Facebook added Instagram feed and IGTV farm tools to his Creator Studio app, which enables you to upload and schedule IG content from your desktop tools.

Of course, you have to manage a Facebook page and / or Instagram business profile to access Creator Studio, but for some time now there has been the option to upload feed and IGTV content from a desktop.

This makes it, if anything, a little surprising that it took Facebook so long to add live uploads to the web app, but there may be complications in the backend or other process considerations.

Either way, it looks like you will soon have more options to download Instagram content from your computer, which offers more capacity to place more polished, edited content created in your dedicated photo and video editing tools.

Which is great for businesses. For regular users, maybe not so much. There are already plenty of heavily edited, unrealistic depictions of people in the app.