05/17/21-OPENING OF WAILUA FOREST MANAGEMENT ROAD “LOOP ROAD”

For Immediate News Release: May 17, 2021

OPENING OF WAILUA FOREST MANAGEMENT ROAD “LOOP ROAD”

(Līhuʻe) – Adventurers seeking to access remote areas in central Kauaʻi can now do so with caution, thanks to the re-opening of the Wailua Forest Management Road. The road, better known as “Loop Road” has been closed following flood damage in 2018. Repairs to the road have been managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) with contractor Waʻalani Enterprise.

Though the road is now open, repair efforts continue and only vehicles with 4-wheel drive capabilities and high clearance should access the road at this time. The North fork low-water crossing may be usable in dry conditions, but construction of a new low-water crossing will still be required. Users should not attempt this low-water crossing during heavy rainfall events as it can become extremely hazardous.

Since initial flood damage in 2018, the road has experienced a series of heavy rainfall events that continued to hamper repairs and reconstruction of the road. These additional rainfall events prolonged the opening well beyond the expected timeframe.

During heavy rainfall events it may be necessary for DLNR to close the road for public safety. DLNR is currently in the process of obtaining the necessary permits, plans, and designs for this area and intends to complete the construction in the coming years.

DOFAW appreciates the patience of Kauaʻi residents during the repair process and their ongoing cooperation in keeping the road in good condition so it can remain open for everyone to enjoy.

The DOFAW Kauaʻi Branch can be contacted at [email protected] for any questions or concerns regarding the road repairs.

# # #

For updates on Kaua’i DOFAW projects please visit: www.KauaiForestUsers.com

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)