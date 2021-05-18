News Conference on the Latoya James Killing by Camden County Sheriff Deputies

Latoya James, 37, was killed after she went to visit her cousin Varshaun Brown.

Lawyers dispute that shots were fired at deputies

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: News Conference

WHEN: Wednesday – May 19, 2021

TIME: 4:30 PM

WHERE: Camden County Sheriff’s Office
209 East 4th Street - Woodbine, GA

CONTACT: Reginald Greene, Esq. - rgreene@greenelegalgroup.com - 404.574.4308
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. - attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com - 301.513.5445
MEDIA: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Latoya Denise James was killed by Camden County sheriffs. Allegedly her cousin Varshawn Lamont Brown was being served a warrant when he shot at officers entering the premises located in the 12000 block of Highway 17 south of Woodbine.

A news conference will be held at 4:30pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, (Camden County Sheriff’s Office) where lawyers Reginald Greene, Esq. and Malik Shabazz, Esq. will be joined by the family of the deceased. The attorneys for the family will denounce the killing and announce the next legal steps. We do not find that the killing of Latoya James was justified.

Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
