YouTube shared some insight upcoming updates for his Creator Studio management platform, including enhanced processes for uploading videos via the mobile app, and an extension of the prior control capability to help creators avoid potential penalties.

First, YouTube wants to improve the default upload settings, which will see default settings in the mobile mailing process, and also allow multiple upload templates, reducing the need for full data entry each time you publish a clip.

YouTube will soon allow users to clone their upload settings from a previous video, further speeding up the posting process, especially on mobile devices.

YouTube also wants to make it easier to manage content on the go by adding an option to upload videos from Google Drive.

As you can see here, the new process will add Google Drive as a different place for your video content, which will allow you to access all your shared videos in your, or your business, Drive folder, from anywhere – again, further to expand your mail options.

And lastly, YouTube adds checks on mobile devices that bring it in line with the desktop application.

As you can see here, analyze the checks from YouTube beforehandthe content of your video for a range of potential infringements, including copyright issues and language red flags, giving creators the opportunity to address them before they ‘publish’.

Youtube first started testing his checks before publication last september, before launching a comprehensive implementation in March. Now it’s mobile too, while YouTube says it’s also working to improve its pre-release notifications and provide more tools to address it more easily on the smaller mobile screen.

There is no definitive launch date for these new tools, but YouTube is testing each one now with a view to a wider launch in the near future.

In addition, YouTube says it is working on other, more ‘futuristic’ video upload tools, including auto-generated video descriptions and titles, and AI tools to enhance video thumbnails.

It can be a great help to maximize your video performance – if YouTube is able to provide guidance, based on what users in the app are doing, to help you choose the right video titles and thumbnails for your tracks, it can be from the bonework of your upload process, which reduces the research time.

These more advanced features are a bit further, but it will be interesting to see what YouTube thinks with each element.