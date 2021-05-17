State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-10

For immediate release: May 17, 2021 (21-127)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Hope E. Roe (RN00097983). Roe didn’t disclose two previous convictions of driving under the influence.

Grays Harbor County

In March 2021 the Psychology Board indefinitely suspended the psychologist credential of Ryan D. Donahue (PY00003754). An audit showed significant deficiencies in the psychologist’s clinical documentation, along with missing documentation.

King County

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Sekou A. Daramay (NC60419766) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended Daramay’s credential. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Daramay neglected a vulnerable adult, placed Daramay on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Daramay from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In March 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder professional credential of Megan Sherrill McCarren (CP60617389). McCarren created patient treatment and discharge documents using another provider’s name and was paid for it. The patient didn’t receive the services. McCarren also engaged in a romantic relationship with a patient.

In April 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the substance use disorder professional and agency-affiliated counselor credentials of Joshua N. Shemon (CP00002897, CG60402233). In 2021 Shemon was convicted of second-degree assault.

Spokane County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission modified an agreement with registered nurse Robin Marie Peña (RN60219122) to indefinitely suspend Peña’s credential. Peña didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Yakima County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission modified an agreement with registered nurse Lesli Lynn Farnsworth (RN00103020) to indefinitely suspend Farnsworth’s credential. Farnsworth requested modification of a 2019 reinstatement agreement that placed conditions on her practice.

Out of State

California: In March 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Khaing Zarchi Nwe, also known as Khaing Nwe Aponte (RN60788261) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended Nwe’s credential. In 2020 Nwe’s nursing licenses were suspended, revoked, surrendered, or placed on probation in California, Utah, Virginia, Ohio, and Florida, all based on medication administration issues in California.

