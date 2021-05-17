A simple local SEO checklist that all website owners should follow [Infographic]

When was the last time you reported your local SEO performance?

Local SEO can be an important link for many businesses, and people in your area are looking for suppliers. Point out your businesses when they go looking for you in your niche?

To help you with your local SEO efforts, the team of Brafton has compiled a new list of important local SEO steps to record in your process.

They divide things into the following sections:

Know your ranking factors

Optimize your domain

Optimize Google My Business

Get social

Encourage user reviews

Generate backlinks and traffic

Mobile usability

Look at the infographic for more details.

