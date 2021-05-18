Shaftsbury/Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 at 1935 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrell Road, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions (x4 Counts)
ACCUSED: James Farrell
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1935 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Farrell Road in the Town of Shaftsbury to investigate a theft complaint. While at the residence Troopers encountered James Farrell (61) of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers had prior knowledge that Farrell was currently on conditions of release. A check of Farrell's conditions of release showed that he was in violation of four separate conditions of release. Farrell was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 7, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to four counts of violation of conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421