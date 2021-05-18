Shaftsbury/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 at 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrell Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions (x4 Counts)

ACCUSED: James Farrell

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1935 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Farrell Road in the Town of Shaftsbury to investigate a theft complaint. While at the residence Troopers encountered James Farrell (61) of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers had prior knowledge that Farrell was currently on conditions of release. A check of Farrell's conditions of release showed that he was in violation of four separate conditions of release. Farrell was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 7, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to four counts of violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.