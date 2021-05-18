Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,876 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 at 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrell Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions (x4 Counts)

ACCUSED: James Farrell                                            

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1935 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Farrell Road in the Town of Shaftsbury to investigate a theft complaint. While at the residence Troopers encountered James Farrell (61) of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers had prior knowledge that Farrell was currently on conditions of release. A check of Farrell's conditions of release showed that he was in violation of four separate conditions of release. Farrell was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 7, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to four counts of violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

You just read:

Shaftsbury/Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.