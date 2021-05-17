Twitter now shows users new directions asking them not to disable data tracking

Following Facebook’s lead, Twitter now takes advantage of the opportunity presented in Apple’s rapid data tracking process of iOS 14.5 show users his own explanatory message about why they should keep taking their in-app data, and the benefits of this for their use.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, explains the new guideline that allowing Twitter to track your data will help you see more relevant ads, while tapping the ‘Learn More’ guideline will take you to Twitter’s iOS 14.5 Explainer on its Help platform, which provides a general overview of the process.

The new commenters will be shown to users before displaying the new Apple Data Tracking option, where they can disable access to the data from each app. Within the new process, Apple has given the last pitch option to developers to provide more context about it, which some use to try to haunt users to leave things as they are.

Which is the case with Facebook. As you can see below, Facebook’s own explainer alludes to the possibility that Facebook could become a paid app if people do not allow them to continue to track their usage data.

Which is not even eligible – but according to Facebook it still did most to lose of users who turn off data tracking, and as such The Social Network did everything to do first prevent Apple from setting the change, and then, after prevents users from disabling data access.

In this context, it is true that the layout of Facebook is more inflammatory, but it is noteworthy that Facebook does not switch to a paid app. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, repeated it repeatedly, again and again, over time.

You can eliminate it if one of your friends or family members hits you with this example.

So will the new explanation from Twitter be effective in preventing people from breaking access to data?

I mean, probably not – it most likely depends on how scary users are by the list of data points that each app follows, which can be seen in the new iOS app listings.

This is probably the right dealer / breaker here, and if people share and discuss these new detection measures, it’s likely to scare people off even more and lead to more programs being cut off over time.

It is doubtful that Twitter’s own spokesperson will contribute much to the decision – making process – but then Twitter, like all applications that rely on advertising revenue, should feel the effects, do everything in its power to deny its losses.

So it makes sense that it adds an explanator, but it does not look like it is going to have a big effect.

We’ll have to wait to see how time goes, but early dates has shown that many people are indeed cutting off access to app data due to the iOS update.