Buy a Super Tag ticket in May for chance at Weatherby rifle

Cheyenne - If your dreams about the fall include incredible hunts and a shiny, new rifle, the Wyoming Super Tag can get you a shot at both. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for anyone who purchases Super Tag tickets during the month of May to win a Mark V Backcountry TI Rifle from Weatherby.

“Weatherby is a Wyoming-based company that produces incredible hunting firearms,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish outreach specialist. “The opportunity to win such a high-quality, lightweight gun should motivate any hunter to take a chance and buy at least one Super Tag ticket.”

The more tickets purchased, the more chances to win — both a Super Tag and the May prize. To be eligible for the May raffle, tickets have to be purchased by midnight May 31.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. As a bonus, all ticket holders will be entered to win a special gear package, too. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised nearly $6.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2020 alone, 102,495 tickets were sold, raising over $1.34 million.

