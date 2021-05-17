Snapchat outlines progress with good social initiatives in new CitizenSnap report

Snapchat has released the latest version CitizenSnap Report, which outlines the company’s various efforts to address environmental, social and other governance issues, and how Snap intends to address these key elements within future planning.

And in doing so, Snapchat has made some important commitments to sustainability and reducing its own carbon footprint.

You can read the full 102-page report here, but in this post we are going to look at some key notes.

First, Snapchat outlined its key areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focus, giving an overview of its broader goals within these elements.

These key focus areas are not only for Snap, but also for its users, as more people are increasingly looking for businesses that take a stand on these key issues, and want a positive social impact.

The report outlines the efforts of Snapchat on each of these important fronts.

Starting with the social impact – with the US election in 2020 being a turning point, Snapchat outlined how it helps ensure its users are well informed, and how it seeks to increase voter turnout via in-app initiatives.

As explained by Snapchat:

Snap has partnered with TurboVote and others to create tools in Snapchat that help users register, create a plan to vote, and learn candidates and issues. More than 30 million people used these tools, and more than 1.2 million people used our app to get help voting in the US election. More than half of these Snapchatters were first-time voters. ”

With its younger audience base, it was a key focal point for the app, raising awareness among younger voters and asking more of them to share their vote during the ballot box. Younger voters traditionally have the lowest turnout in U.S. elections.

Snapchat also gave several other notes on how it wanted to promote civic participation and social justice initiatives.

Once again, with its younger audience skewed, these are important initiatives for the app, which helps to connect these audiences with more information regarding the key topics being focused on, and to increase civic participation and societal awareness.

And as noted, environmental initiatives are another focal point in this regard.

The Snapchat community is passionate about fighting climate change and experiencing the worst consequences. We feel a deep responsibility to act on the pace and scale needed. We are therefore delighted to announce an ambitious three-pronged climate strategy. ‘

Snap’s three-pronged approach aims to maintain carbon-neutral operations, adopt new target reduction targets and ultimately run the business on 100% renewable electricity for all its facilities worldwide.

As Snap noted, over time, the user base will be more affected by the effects of climate change, so it’s important for Snap to make clear commitments on this front to meet community expectations.

The company says it has already achieved carbon-neutral status by buying compensations “sufficient to make the company carbon-neutral until its inception in 2011”, but they will seek to use it as a more sustainable, continuous measure within its broader climate to pass. plan.

In other areas, Snap notes that the representation of women on the Board is also increasing to 50%, while also continuing its ongoing work to improve its machine learning processes. address potential bias in its systems.

Snapchat also reports that it now has more than 4,000 employees in 15 countries around the world, and that it supports 35 unique languages.

Here are some interesting insights, and it’s good to see that Snapchat is making a concerted effort on all these fronts to have a more positive impact on the world and contribute to important causes.

As explained by Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap:

“We believe it’s a moral necessity to create a healthy and safe society, and we know it’s important to the hundreds of millions of Snapchatters who use our services every day. It’s good for business, too. As our CitizenSnap report outlines, we have both made significant progress and we know there is so much more to do and ways we can improve. ”

These efforts will impact the business, both in an operational and fundamental sense, and it’s worth noting Snap’s approach to these increasingly important areas.

You can read Snapchat’s full 2021 CitizenSnap report here.