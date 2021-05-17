Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Rosenblum Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in Edwards v. Vannoy

Statement from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on today’s United State Supreme Court decision in Edwards v. Vannoy:

“This morning the United States Supreme Court issued its long-awaited opinion in Edwards v. Vannoy, ruling on the issue of whether the right to a unanimous jury verdict in criminal cases (announced last year in Ramos v. Louisiana) applies to older cases where final judgments have already been entered. The Court ruled that under federal law the right to a unanimous jury for serious criminal offenses applies to new cases going forward and cases currently on appeal, but does not require the retrial of criminal convictions already final when Ramos was decided.

“My office remains committed to reviewing every case presented to us that involves a request for a new trial. We are carefully reviewing the Edwards decision, and will be working expeditiously on a plan for addressing these cases going forward.

“It is my sincere hope to work collaboratively with the courts, prosecutors, defendants and their defense counsel, crime victims, the criminal and racial justice advocacy community, as well as the legislature, to ensure these cases are given full and fair consideration.

We at the Oregon Department of Justice remain dedicated to the goals of equal access to justice and to applying the lens of justice, equity and fairness to all matters that we are involved in.”

