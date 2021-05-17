State AG receives record $1.1B in Newsom’s budget

(Subscription required) The courts system rarely receives top billing when a governor announces the California state budget. But just minutes into presenting his revised state budget on Friday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom touted legal aid to renters and millions of dollars to reduce the burden of fines and fees on low-income people. The money is part of a $4.6 billion Judicial Branch budget.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.