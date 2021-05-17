The Judicial Council at its May 21 meeting will consider recommendations to improve how the judicial branch uses data and information to guide decisions on expanding and improving court operations and services.
You just read:
Judicial Council to Consider Policy Concepts on Use of Branch Data and Information
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.