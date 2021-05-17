Republican Attorneys General Unanimously Affirm South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson as RAGA Chairman

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – May 17, 2021 – The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) today announced South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was unanimously affirmed RAGA Chairman by his Republican attorney general colleagues.

“The Republican attorneys general have always been united in their defense of the Constitution and rule of law. The extreme left that currently runs Washington, D.C. have no limiting principles and will continue their attempts to erode our freedoms by expanding the size and scope of government,” said RAGA Chairman South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. “We must continue this battle while we prepare to fight on another front: the 2021 and 2022 elections. With more than 30 attorney general races over the next two years, we must defend our incumbents and work to expand our majority.”

Wilson’s term begins immediately, following Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stepping aside to focus on his campaign for United States Senate. Schmitt, who moved for a vote of confidence in Wilson, remains an active member of RAGA and a member of the Executive Committee.

“Not only is Alan Wilson one of the most respected Republican AGs, he is a former RAGA Chairman with an immense amount of institutional knowledge and leadership experience,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “It’s been a privilege to serve as RAGA Chairman during this critical time when the Republican AGs are defending America at a record pace from the Biden Administration’s attempts to institute a hyper-aggressive partisan agenda on our country. I know Alan Wilson will serve RAGA and its members incredibly well.”

In addition to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson becoming RAGA Chairman, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was elected to the 2021 RAGA Executive Committee. The Executive Committee consists of:

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson